Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.07.00. Marjorie Taylor Greene as the Canary in the Congress-Mine, The Success of the Power Memo is Complete



With Clips from Professional Left, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Long Now Foundation, People for DioGuardi Campaign Archives and RuBegonia



I wish I were the first one to think up the topic which I use as a framing device in this episode, but I'm not. I heard the same argument on Roland Martin's 6 p.m. Show a night or two after MTG made herself into a living meme. The fact is, what we witnessed between Crockett and Greene is nothing that could not have been predicted. If you were a betting man 25 years ago, you would have seemed smart today if you'd predicted congress would be stalled and members would be arguing incoherently between one another; though, if you have placed that bet, most people would have told you you were crazy. Now, let me be very clear here, Crockett wasn't arguing nonsensically; but we have seen such arguments flare up from time to time. Recall the first House Speaker vote after the GOP won the house Majority for 2022. People were literally being held back to prevent physical violence from breaking out in the chamber. Sure, the culprits were GOP members, meaning the result if no one had been there, would have been some fine GOP on GOP action; but given what happened on January 6th, and the fact that Republican commentators often use thinly veiled violent comments to describe either the threat Democrats pose to Republican voters lives or what must be done to Democrats in order to save the world; how long do you think it'll take arguments to escalate into something more dramatic? Understand I am not gloating here, nor is this some sick fantasy of mine; I do not engage in fantasies of another U.S Civil War – unlike some GOP supporters I see what such a turn of events would result in; I'm just reading history and shuddering as one event presently leads to another event which in turn leads to another event and so on and so forth.

