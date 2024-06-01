The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Action/Event
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 1, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Xalam (Senegal)
Leeboon
Ade: Festival Berlin 79
Productions Xalam Senegal – 1979

3) Dadadi (Ghana)
Jigi Jigi
Ghana Special 2 : Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora 1980-93
Sounway - 2024

4) Proletário (Angola)
Mundengue
Caminadha
GTM – 2009

5) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
No Ça Podji Cué
No Ça Podji Cué
Sons D’Africa - 2019

6) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)
Oku Ngwo Di Ochi
Oku Ngwo Di Ochi
Palenque Records - 2022

7) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)
La Trompeta Loca
Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo
Vampsoul – 1977/2023 reissue

8) Baby Castor con Los Juveniles (Panamá)
Lloranas
Panama3! – Calypso, Panameño, Guajira Jazz & Cumbia Típica on the Isthmus 1960-75
Soundway - 2009

9) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)
El Penquito e’ Coleto
Vacilón Santaguero
Circle 9 Records - 2024


10) José Missamou (Congo)
El Salsero de Brazzaville
1880-1980 El Cententário de Brazzaville
Tch-Tchi - 1980

11) El Rego et ses Commandos (Benin)
Benin Cherí
El Rego et ses Commandos de Contonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin
Albarika Store - 1976

12) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)
Migoussia
Taximen
Popular African Music - 2005

13) Keletigui (Guinea)
Mande
Kletigui et ses Tambourinis
Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1972

14) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Dien Ye Sokomada Tiama
The Sons of Samandji
Remote Records - 2022

15) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)
Bintang Bong
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production – 2020

16) Dobet Gnahoré (Cote d’Ivoire)
Ma Poo
Na Afriki
Cumbancha – 2007

17) Uta Bella (Cameroon)
Amio
Uta Bella
Mia Mind Music – 2006

18) Mahotella Queens (R. South Africa)
Makoko A Monna
Pitsa Tse Kgolo
Hit Special - 2004

19) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)
Bakaseya Nibani
A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena
Zambia Music Parlor – 1984

20) H.N. Ochieng’ Kabaselleh & Lunna Kidi Band (Kenya)
Africa Dance
From Nairobi with Love
Equator Heritage Sounds – 2012

Download Program Podcast
01:59:11 1 May 26, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:11  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 