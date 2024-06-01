|
Program Information
|Action/Event
|DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
| Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
|June 1, 2024, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Xalam (Senegal)
Leeboon
Ade: Festival Berlin 79
Productions Xalam Senegal – 1979
3) Dadadi (Ghana)
Jigi Jigi
Ghana Special 2 : Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora 1980-93
Sounway - 2024
4) Proletário (Angola)
Mundengue
Caminadha
GTM – 2009
5) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
No Ça Podji Cué
No Ça Podji Cué
Sons D’Africa - 2019
6) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)
Oku Ngwo Di Ochi
Oku Ngwo Di Ochi
Palenque Records - 2022
7) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)
La Trompeta Loca
Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo
Vampsoul – 1977/2023 reissue
8) Baby Castor con Los Juveniles (Panamá)
Lloranas
Panama3! – Calypso, Panameño, Guajira Jazz & Cumbia Típica on the Isthmus 1960-75
Soundway - 2009
9) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)
El Penquito e’ Coleto
Vacilón Santaguero
Circle 9 Records - 2024
10) José Missamou (Congo)
El Salsero de Brazzaville
1880-1980 El Cententário de Brazzaville
Tch-Tchi - 1980
11) El Rego et ses Commandos (Benin)
Benin Cherí
El Rego et ses Commandos de Contonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin
Albarika Store - 1976
12) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)
Migoussia
Taximen
Popular African Music - 2005
13) Keletigui (Guinea)
Mande
Kletigui et ses Tambourinis
Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1972
14) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Dien Ye Sokomada Tiama
The Sons of Samandji
Remote Records - 2022
15) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)
Bintang Bong
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production – 2020
16) Dobet Gnahoré (Cote d’Ivoire)
Ma Poo
Na Afriki
Cumbancha – 2007
17) Uta Bella (Cameroon)
Amio
Uta Bella
Mia Mind Music – 2006
18) Mahotella Queens (R. South Africa)
Makoko A Monna
Pitsa Tse Kgolo
Hit Special - 2004
19) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)
Bakaseya Nibani
A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena
Zambia Music Parlor – 1984
20) H.N. Ochieng’ Kabaselleh & Lunna Kidi Band (Kenya)
Africa Dance
From Nairobi with Love
Equator Heritage Sounds – 2012
| May 26, 2024
