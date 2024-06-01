Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Xalam (Senegal)

Leeboon

Ade: Festival Berlin 79

Productions Xalam Senegal – 1979



3) Dadadi (Ghana)

Jigi Jigi

Ghana Special 2 : Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora 1980-93

Sounway - 2024



4) Proletário (Angola)

Mundengue

Caminadha

GTM – 2009



5) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)

No Ça Podji Cué

Sons D’Africa - 2019



6) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)

Oku Ngwo Di Ochi

Palenque Records - 2022



7) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)

La Trompeta Loca

Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo

Vampsoul – 1977/2023 reissue



8) Baby Castor con Los Juveniles (Panamá)

Lloranas

Panama3! – Calypso, Panameño, Guajira Jazz & Cumbia Típica on the Isthmus 1960-75

Soundway - 2009



9) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)

El Penquito e’ Coleto

Vacilón Santaguero

Circle 9 Records - 2024





10) José Missamou (Congo)

El Salsero de Brazzaville

1880-1980 El Cententário de Brazzaville

Tch-Tchi - 1980



11) El Rego et ses Commandos (Benin)

Benin Cherí

El Rego et ses Commandos de Contonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin

Albarika Store - 1976



12) Amadou Balaké (Burkina Faso)

Migoussia

Taximen

Popular African Music - 2005



13) Keletigui (Guinea)

Mande

Kletigui et ses Tambourinis

Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1972



14) Les Yalombas (Mali)

Dien Ye Sokomada Tiama

The Sons of Samandji

Remote Records - 2022



15) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)

Bintang Bong

Sayaa

Manding Studio Production – 2020



16) Dobet Gnahoré (Cote d’Ivoire)

Ma Poo

Na Afriki

Cumbancha – 2007



17) Uta Bella (Cameroon)

Amio

Uta Bella

Mia Mind Music – 2006



18) Mahotella Queens (R. South Africa)

Makoko A Monna

Pitsa Tse Kgolo

Hit Special - 2004



19) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)

Bakaseya Nibani

A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena

Zambia Music Parlor – 1984



20) H.N. Ochieng’ Kabaselleh & Lunna Kidi Band (Kenya)

Africa Dance

From Nairobi with Love

Equator Heritage Sounds – 2012