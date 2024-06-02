The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
June 2, 2024, midnight
this week you'll hear some familiar artists like Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Hank Locklin and Freddie King and some unfamiliar ones like Dave Rich, Christine Chatman, and Sam Theard You'll also hear some current artists making vintage-sounding music such as Blue Moon Marquee and Sean Poluk. Records made in 1929 jostle with some made this year.
Artist - Title Year
Al Terry - No Shrimp Today 1956
Brownie McGhee, with Sonny Terry - Meet Me In The Bottom 1977
Dave Rich - Tuggin' on My Heart Strings 1956
Christine Chatman & Peppy Prince Orchestra - Run Gal Run 1954
Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Thick As Thieves 2022
The Valentines - The Woo Woo Train 1956
The Dominoes - Deep Sea Blues 1952
Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - I Wonder Who's Boogiein' My Woogie Now 1936
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Ugly and Slouchy 1957
Sean Poluk - The Sun 2024
The Stoneman Family - I Want To Wander 1956
Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Running Ragged 1929
Julia Lee - That's What I Like 1948
The Five Keys - She's the Most 1956
Canaanites - Trust Him Today
Hank Locklin - Please Help Me, I'm Falling 1960
Edwin Bruce - Sweet Woman 1958
Billy Jack Wills - All She Wants To Do Is Rock 1955
Freddie King - San Ho Zay 1961
Todd Rhodes - Dance of the Redskins 1947

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 2, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 