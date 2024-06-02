this week you'll hear some familiar artists like Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Hank Locklin and Freddie King and some unfamiliar ones like Dave Rich, Christine Chatman, and Sam Theard You'll also hear some current artists making vintage-sounding music such as Blue Moon Marquee and Sean Poluk. Records made in 1929 jostle with some made this year.
Artist - Title Year Al Terry - No Shrimp Today 1956 Brownie McGhee, with Sonny Terry - Meet Me In The Bottom 1977 Dave Rich - Tuggin' on My Heart Strings 1956 Christine Chatman & Peppy Prince Orchestra - Run Gal Run 1954 Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Thick As Thieves 2022 The Valentines - The Woo Woo Train 1956 The Dominoes - Deep Sea Blues 1952 Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - I Wonder Who's Boogiein' My Woogie Now 1936 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Ugly and Slouchy 1957 Sean Poluk - The Sun 2024 The Stoneman Family - I Want To Wander 1956 Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Running Ragged 1929 Julia Lee - That's What I Like 1948 The Five Keys - She's the Most 1956 Canaanites - Trust Him Today Hank Locklin - Please Help Me, I'm Falling 1960 Edwin Bruce - Sweet Woman 1958 Billy Jack Wills - All She Wants To Do Is Rock 1955 Freddie King - San Ho Zay 1961 Todd Rhodes - Dance of the Redskins 1947