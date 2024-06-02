Notes: Artist - Title Year

Al Terry - No Shrimp Today 1956

Brownie McGhee, with Sonny Terry - Meet Me In The Bottom 1977

Dave Rich - Tuggin' on My Heart Strings 1956

Christine Chatman & Peppy Prince Orchestra - Run Gal Run 1954

Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Thick As Thieves 2022

The Valentines - The Woo Woo Train 1956

The Dominoes - Deep Sea Blues 1952

Oscar's Chicago Swingers & Lovin' Sam Theard - I Wonder Who's Boogiein' My Woogie Now 1936

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Ugly and Slouchy 1957

Sean Poluk - The Sun 2024

The Stoneman Family - I Want To Wander 1956

Joe Venuti's Blue Four - Running Ragged 1929

Julia Lee - That's What I Like 1948

The Five Keys - She's the Most 1956

Canaanites - Trust Him Today

Hank Locklin - Please Help Me, I'm Falling 1960

Edwin Bruce - Sweet Woman 1958

Billy Jack Wills - All She Wants To Do Is Rock 1955

Freddie King - San Ho Zay 1961

Todd Rhodes - Dance of the Redskins 1947