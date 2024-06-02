Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.21 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!

Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"

The Ray Camacho Band "Si Se Puede" from Bay Area Funk 2

Khu.eex "Captain Cook Gets It"

ENDRECHERI "Purple Fire" from Naralien

Anthony Joseph "Calling England Home" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Sons of Kemet "Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong" from Black to the Future

David Ornette Cherry "So & So & So and So" from Organic Nation Listening Club (The Continual)

Kamasi Washington "The Rhythm Changes" from The Epic

Brandee Younger "Reclamation" from Somewhere Different

Joan Armatrading "Consequences" from Consequences

Chaseiro "Waktu Kian Berarti" from Tanamur City - Indonesian AOR, City Pop, and Boogie - 1979 to 1991 on Cultures of Soul

Jean& Trevor "Back Together" on Athens of the North

Breakwater "You Know I Love You" from Breakwater

Michele Thomas "If It's Magic" from Messenger

Bernard Purdie "Bee N Tee" from Soul Drums

Black Sugar "Don't You Worry About a Thing" from Black Sugar II

Archie White "Gimmie Some Of Yours" from Light: On The South Side

Ohio Players "Find Someone to Love" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988

The Chambers Brothers "Funky" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers

Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson "Soulshake" from Lover's Holiday

Gary U.S. Bonds "I'm Glad You're Back" from Certified Soul

Solomon Burke "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love" from Home in Your Heart

Charles Bradley "Things We Do For Love" from Changes

Butcher Brown "Stop Fighting Start Loving" from GrownFolk

Leon Bridges "Steam" from Gold-Diggers Sound

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

