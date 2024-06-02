We'll get steamy with a sultry tune from Leon Bridges, plus sizzling songs from Solomon Burke, Gary US Bonds, and the Ohio Players, and we'll stretch our sonic bounds with mind-expanding tracks from Brandee Younger, David Ornette Cherry, and Sons of Kemet.
UpFront Soul #2024.21 Playlist PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black! Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" The Ray Camacho Band "Si Se Puede" from Bay Area Funk 2 Khu.eex "Captain Cook Gets It" ENDRECHERI "Purple Fire" from Naralien Anthony Joseph "Calling England Home" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Sons of Kemet "Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong" from Black to the Future David Ornette Cherry "So & So & So and So" from Organic Nation Listening Club (The Continual) Kamasi Washington "The Rhythm Changes" from The Epic Brandee Younger "Reclamation" from Somewhere Different Joan Armatrading "Consequences" from Consequences Chaseiro "Waktu Kian Berarti" from Tanamur City - Indonesian AOR, City Pop, and Boogie - 1979 to 1991 on Cultures of Soul Jean& Trevor "Back Together" on Athens of the North Breakwater "You Know I Love You" from Breakwater Michele Thomas "If It's Magic" from Messenger Bernard Purdie "Bee N Tee" from Soul Drums Black Sugar "Don't You Worry About a Thing" from Black Sugar II Archie White "Gimmie Some Of Yours" from Light: On The South Side Ohio Players "Find Someone to Love" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988 The Chambers Brothers "Funky" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson "Soulshake" from Lover's Holiday Gary U.S. Bonds "I'm Glad You're Back" from Certified Soul Solomon Burke "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love" from Home in Your Heart Charles Bradley "Things We Do For Love" from Changes Butcher Brown "Stop Fighting Start Loving" from GrownFolk Leon Bridges "Steam" from Gold-Diggers Sound Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night