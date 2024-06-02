The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2024, midnight
We'll get steamy with a sultry tune from Leon Bridges, plus sizzling songs from Solomon Burke, Gary US Bonds, and the Ohio Players, and we'll stretch our sonic bounds with mind-expanding tracks from Brandee Younger, David Ornette Cherry, and Sons of Kemet.
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!
Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"
The Ray Camacho Band "Si Se Puede" from Bay Area Funk 2
Khu.eex "Captain Cook Gets It"
ENDRECHERI "Purple Fire" from Naralien
Anthony Joseph "Calling England Home" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
Sons of Kemet "Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong" from Black to the Future
David Ornette Cherry "So & So & So and So" from Organic Nation Listening Club (The Continual)
Kamasi Washington "The Rhythm Changes" from The Epic
Brandee Younger "Reclamation" from Somewhere Different
Joan Armatrading "Consequences" from Consequences
Chaseiro "Waktu Kian Berarti" from Tanamur City - Indonesian AOR, City Pop, and Boogie - 1979 to 1991 on Cultures of Soul
Jean& Trevor "Back Together" on Athens of the North
Breakwater "You Know I Love You" from Breakwater
Michele Thomas "If It's Magic" from Messenger
Bernard Purdie "Bee N Tee" from Soul Drums
Black Sugar "Don't You Worry About a Thing" from Black Sugar II
Archie White "Gimmie Some Of Yours" from Light: On The South Side
Ohio Players "Find Someone to Love" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988
The Chambers Brothers "Funky" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers
Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson "Soulshake" from Lover's Holiday
Gary U.S. Bonds "I'm Glad You're Back" from Certified Soul
Solomon Burke "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love" from Home in Your Heart
Charles Bradley "Things We Do For Love" from Changes
Butcher Brown "Stop Fighting Start Loving" from GrownFolk
Leon Bridges "Steam" from Gold-Diggers Sound
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

00:59:00 1 June 2, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
