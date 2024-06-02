This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Dead Coral & the Metabolism of Capitalism
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: when growth kills
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Derek Manzello, Eric Pineault
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: June 2, 2024, midnight
Summary: Global coral could disappear in one lifetime, after millions of years on Earth. Listen to the Director of NOAAs Coral Reef Watch Program Derek Manzello. Then Dr. Eric Pineault on Social Ecology, and the dangerous metabolism of Capitalism. Will we expand until it all explodes?
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
