June 2, 2024: Cumbia trash

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 3, 2024, midnight

Summary: Dizzy Mandjeku plays Franco; two generations of Igbo highlife with Stephen and Okwy Osadebe; funk and rapso from Trinidad & Tobago; Mexitronica by Bostich + Fussible and MIS; Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo's cumbia trash -- like the Cramps if they played cumbia instead of rockabilly; the world's fastest salsa is made in Colombia

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Dizzy Mandjeku & Odemba OK Allstars | RD Congo-Belgium | Odemba #2 | Odemba Nostalgie EP | Zephyrus | 2024



Okwy Osadebe & Highlife Soundmakers International | Nigeria | Ije Uwa | Ifunanya | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque | 2024

Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe & His Nigeria Sound Makers International | Nigeria | Osondi Owendi | Osondi Owendi | Polydor | 1984



Brother Resistance | Trinidad & Tobago | Tonite Is De Night | Tonite Is De Night EP | Cree | 1987

Black Truth Rhythm Band | Trinidad & Tobago | Save D Musician | Ifetayo | Soundway | 2024-1976

Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Slinger | Caribbean Roots | Heavenly Sweetness | 2016



Master Plus | México | Rockstar | Va En Serio | Nacional | 2024

El Dusty | USA | Loquita Loca (feat. Master Blaster Sound System) | Cumbia City | Aftercluv | 2018

Mexican Institute Of Sound | México | Mi T-Shirt De La Nasa | Algo-Ritmo: Hits 2004-2024 | Soy Sauce | 2024-2017

Nortec: Bostich + Fussible | México | TSM 2024 | TSM 2024 - Single | Nacional | 2024

3BallMTY | México | Inténtalo | Inténtalo | Fonovisa | 2011



Los Pao Paos | México | Señorita Muerte | Los Pao Paos | Devil In The Water | 2022

Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Cosas Raras | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024

Rolando Bruno Y El Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Ritmo Infernal | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024

Sonido Gallo Negro | México | Planet Claire | Paganismo | T-Vox | 2022

Los Chapillacs | Perú | Cumbia En El Solar | Lo Bueno, Lo Malo, Lo Feo Y Los Alarcosos Chapillacs | Vampisoul | 2021



Nique Quentin | Netherlands-Germany-Colombia-Venezuela-Cuba-USA | Perla Fina | A Los Mel​ó​manos | self-released | 2023

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | El Coco | El Coco - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1973

King Bongó | Colombia | La Comay | Academia Del Baile | Tropisounds | 2006



