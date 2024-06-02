The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2024, midnight


VOX, “Bilingual Disco”
from Bilingual Disco / Taste Of Fresh Fantasy
Monton Records - 1983

Kali Uchis, “Young Rich & In Love”
from ORQUÍDEAS
Geffen Records - 2024

Starpoint, “Let Me Love You”
from Starpoint
Casablanca - 1980

LaBelle, “Gypsy Moths”
from Chameleon
Epic - 1976

Minnie Riperton, “Oh Darlin'...Life Goes On”
from Stay In Love
CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 1977

Mongo Santamaria, “Corn Bread Guajira”
from Explosion!
Poppydisc - 2007

Prince, “When Doves Cry”
from Purple Rain
Rhino/Warner Records - 1984

Ahmad Jamal, “Rain Check”
from Happy Moods
Ter-Mar - 1960

Say She She, “Questions”
from Silver
P-VINE RECORDS - 2023

Say She She, “Echo In the Chamber”
from Silver
P-VINE RECORDS - 2023

La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024

Various Greek 78s, “Various Greek 78s”
from Various Greek 78s
Various Greek 78s

The Beatles, “Tomorrow Never Knows”
from Revolver
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009

Susumu Yokota, “Love Bird”
from Grinning Cat
Leaf - 2001

Autechre, “Altibzz”
from Quaristice
Warp Records - 2007

Clark, “Pleen 1930'S”
from Clarence Park (Expanded Edition)
Warp Records - 2012

Tim Hecker, “Trade Winds (White Heat)”
from Radio Amor
Tim Hecker - 2003

Boards of Canada, “Kaini Industries”
from Music Has the Right to Children
Warp Records - 1998

Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Catch and Release”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022

Frou Frou, “Flicks”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002

Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Small Packages”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022

Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002

Sabicas, “Barrio De Santiago (Soleares)”
from Artistry In Flamenco
ABC Records

Ginger Baker, “Interlock”
from Horses And Trees
KP&P - Celluloid N.Y - 1986

01:59:52 1 June 2, 2024
wrir studios
