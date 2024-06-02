|
VOX, “Bilingual Disco”
from Bilingual Disco / Taste Of Fresh Fantasy
Monton Records - 1983
Kali Uchis, “Young Rich & In Love”
from ORQUÍDEAS
Geffen Records - 2024
Starpoint, “Let Me Love You”
from Starpoint
Casablanca - 1980
LaBelle, “Gypsy Moths”
from Chameleon
Epic - 1976
Minnie Riperton, “Oh Darlin'...Life Goes On”
from Stay In Love
CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 1977
Mongo Santamaria, “Corn Bread Guajira”
from Explosion!
Poppydisc - 2007
Prince, “When Doves Cry”
from Purple Rain
Rhino/Warner Records - 1984
Ahmad Jamal, “Rain Check”
from Happy Moods
Ter-Mar - 1960
Say She She, “Questions”
from Silver
P-VINE RECORDS - 2023
Say She She, “Echo In the Chamber”
from Silver
P-VINE RECORDS - 2023
La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024
Various Greek 78s, “Various Greek 78s”
from Various Greek 78s
Various Greek 78s
The Beatles, “Tomorrow Never Knows”
from Revolver
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009
Susumu Yokota, “Love Bird”
from Grinning Cat
Leaf - 2001
Autechre, “Altibzz”
from Quaristice
Warp Records - 2007
Clark, “Pleen 1930'S”
from Clarence Park (Expanded Edition)
Warp Records - 2012
Tim Hecker, “Trade Winds (White Heat)”
from Radio Amor
Tim Hecker - 2003
Boards of Canada, “Kaini Industries”
from Music Has the Right to Children
Warp Records - 1998
Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Catch and Release”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022
Frou Frou, “Flicks”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002
Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Small Packages”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022
Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002
Sabicas, “Barrio De Santiago (Soleares)”
from Artistry In Flamenco
ABC Records
Ginger Baker, “Interlock”
from Horses And Trees
KP&P - Celluloid N.Y - 1986