VOX, “Bilingual Disco”

from Bilingual Disco / Taste Of Fresh Fantasy

Monton Records - 1983



Kali Uchis, “Young Rich & In Love”

from ORQUÍDEAS

Geffen Records - 2024



Starpoint, “Let Me Love You”

from Starpoint

Casablanca - 1980



LaBelle, “Gypsy Moths”

from Chameleon

Epic - 1976



Minnie Riperton, “Oh Darlin'...Life Goes On”

from Stay In Love

CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 1977



Mongo Santamaria, “Corn Bread Guajira”

from Explosion!

Poppydisc - 2007



Prince, “When Doves Cry”

from Purple Rain

Rhino/Warner Records - 1984



Ahmad Jamal, “Rain Check”

from Happy Moods

Ter-Mar - 1960



Say She She, “Questions”

from Silver

P-VINE RECORDS - 2023



Say She She, “Echo In the Chamber”

from Silver

P-VINE RECORDS - 2023



La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”

from News of the Universe

Sub Pop Records - 2024



Various Greek 78s, “Various Greek 78s”

from Various Greek 78s

Various Greek 78s



The Beatles, “Tomorrow Never Knows”

from Revolver

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009



Susumu Yokota, “Love Bird”

from Grinning Cat

Leaf - 2001



Autechre, “Altibzz”

from Quaristice

Warp Records - 2007



Clark, “Pleen 1930'S”

from Clarence Park (Expanded Edition)

Warp Records - 2012



Tim Hecker, “Trade Winds (White Heat)”

from Radio Amor

Tim Hecker - 2003



Boards of Canada, “Kaini Industries”

from Music Has the Right to Children

Warp Records - 1998



Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Catch and Release”

from Chordata Bytes II

Megaphonic - 2022



Frou Frou, “Flicks”

from Details

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002



Imogen Heap & Dan O'Neill, “Small Packages”

from Chordata Bytes II

Megaphonic - 2022



Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”

from Details

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002



Sabicas, “Barrio De Santiago (Soleares)”

from Artistry In Flamenco

ABC Records



Ginger Baker, “Interlock”

from Horses And Trees

KP&P - Celluloid N.Y - 1986

