Summary: On May 29, 2024, WINGS attended an online press briefing, titled War and Climate Change, hosted by Covering Climate Now. Ellie Kinney is a Campaign Coordinator for the Conflict and Environment Observatory. Neta Crawford is a political science prof at the University of Oxford and author of "The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions". Rawan Damen is Director-General of Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ), based in Amman, Jordan.