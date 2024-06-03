The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Three experts address the press
Weekly Program
see program summary
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 3, 2024, midnight
On May 29, 2024, WINGS attended an online press briefing, titled War and Climate Change, hosted by Covering Climate Now. Ellie Kinney is a Campaign Coordinator for the Conflict and Environment Observatory. Neta Crawford is a political science prof at the University of Oxford and author of "The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions". Rawan Damen is Director-General of Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ), based in Amman, Jordan.
Covering Climate Now is a collaboration of Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, and The Guardian. This event was moderated by Giles Trendle, co-chair of CCNows steering committee and former managing director of Al Jazeera English. WINGS sound logo is from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:51 1 June 2, 2024
Online, US, UK, Jordan, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 