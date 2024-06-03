Pride is personal for the target of a San Diego pellet gun attack; the U.K. bans private doctors from treating trans kids, Tennessee criminalizes adults helping trans minors get out-of-state healthcare, a U.S. federal judge quashes New Hampshire’s “anti-woke” laws, a U.S. National Park Service workers’ protest restores Pride in uniform, an Idaho drag queen wins his million-dollar defamation lawsuit against a homophobic rightwing blogger, and a trans woman becomes the first to win Best Actress at Cannes. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Melanie Keller & Michael LeBeau, with production assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Additional material: Barney Frank. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from Laurel & Hardy movies, and by Ketsa.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture! * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out