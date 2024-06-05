Notes: "Together we can create a world where arts and culture are recognized and invested in as essential to society, embedded in community life, and intersecting with broader policy change to reshape systems towards equity and justice." - Julie Baker



Join us as we kick off our second season, celebrating the vibrant and resilient arts and culture scene that shape our community. This season, we bring you highlights from the second annual California Arts & Culture Summit, organized by our partner California for the Arts, with the theme "Art Work is Real Work."



In our premiere episode, don't miss the inspiring opening ceremony and keynote sessions with Nefesha Yisra'el the Director of Programs from California for the Arts, Leticia Rhi Buckley, the CEO for LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Julie Baker, the CEO for both California for the Arts and California Arts Advocates along with keynote speaker Nataki Garrett the Co-Artistic Director of One Nation / One Project Arts for Every Body. They delve into the critical topics of advocacy, cultural equity, artist support, and the transformative power of the arts in promoting health and empathy.

Tune in and discover the economic significance of the arts and the urgent need for sustained funding. Be inspired by stories of how art addresses societal issues and fosters a more empathetic world.



To find out more information about our guests and their respective organization’s programs, and services, how to volunteer and make a donation please visit our episode landing page with links to resources for the arts and culture sector. And if you have been enjoying the show, please leave us a rating and review on the podcast platform of your choice



We welcome your participation in our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event. You can also watch this episode on our YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster and please Sign Up for our Newsletter https://georgekoster.com/ to stay up to date on future episodes and to participate in our next live show. We would love to hear from you with feedback and show ideas, so send us an email to george@georgekoster.com



Please consider donating to Voices of the Community - Voices of the Community is fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that allows us to offer you tax deductions for your contributions. Please consider making a donation to help us provide future shows just like this one. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now



Delve deeper into our Voices of the Community Series: explore episodes, speakers, organizations, and resources on our dedicated page. Watch and learn from all five series now! https://georgekoster.com/cfta-series-landing-page

