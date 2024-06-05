The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Israel Bombing "Safe Zones" Is Not A Red Line for Biden. Humanity Needs Revolution
Weekly Program
Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
June 5, 2024, midnight
Alan Goodman: Israel Bombs Camp for Displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Protests at US embassy in Jerusalem, and at Hebrew University. Bob Avakian on: “Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation, & Crimes Against Humanity.” An Inconvenient But Absolutely Necessary Truth for July 4th (written by www.revcom.us, produced by The RNL Show). ALLEGIANCE. Announcing: Revolution Summer 2024—Stay Tuned for More! A Call from the Bay Area Rev Com Corps.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240605
00:58:00 1 June 5, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 