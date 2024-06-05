Israel Bombing "Safe Zones" Is Not A Red Line for Biden. Humanity Needs Revolution

Subtitle: Israel Bombing "Safe Zones" Is Not A Red Line for Biden. Humanity Needs Revolution

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 5, 2024, midnight

Summary: Alan Goodman: Israel Bombs Camp for Displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Protests at US embassy in Jerusalem, and at Hebrew University. Bob Avakian on: “Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation, & Crimes Against Humanity.” An Inconvenient But Absolutely Necessary Truth for July 4th (written by www.revcom.us, produced by The RNL Show). ALLEGIANCE. Announcing: Revolution Summer 2024—Stay Tuned for More! A Call from the Bay Area Rev Com Corps.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



