Between the Lines for June 6, 2024

June 6, 2024

Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University; Dr. Sandra Steingraber co-founder of Concerned Health Professionals of New York; Christopher Pearson, Secretary of the group National Popular Vote, former Vermont legislator.

June 5, 2024

Trump's Fascist Threat to Democracy Downplayed by US Media; New Edition of "Compendium on Fracking" Finds Health Hazards Linked to Home Use of Natural Gas; Group Challenging America's Undemocratic Electoral College System Gaining Support.

