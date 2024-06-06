Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University; Dr. Sandra Steingraber co-founder of Concerned Health Professionals of New York; Christopher Pearson, Secretary of the group National Popular Vote, former Vermont legislator.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Trump's Fascist Threat to Democracy Downplayed by US Media; New Edition of “Compendium on Fracking” Finds Health Hazards Linked to Home Use of Natural Gas; Group Challenging America's Undemocratic Electoral College System Gaining Support.