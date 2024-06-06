Notes: This week's show features stories from UAE, France 24, Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From UAE- Afshin spoke with retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell. They start off talking about the increasing risk of the use of nuclear weapons triggered by the wars in Ukraine and Palestine. They discuss who is complicit in the massive number of deaths in Gaza, US politicians attacking the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and who was involved in the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Wilkerson criticizes the new policy of Ukraine using US weapons for attacks inside Russian borders.



From FRANCE- A report on demonstrations against the war in Gaza in the French Parliament and on the streets of many French cities. Israel bombed a school housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza run by the United Nations.



From GERMANY- UN Secretary-General Guterres called for taxes on fossil fuel companies to help pay for the fight against climate change. Then an interview with a climate scientist from California about the latest World Meteorological Organization report on the 1.5 degree C warming threshold known as the Paris agreement.



From CUBA- A UN Climate executive says that the increasing use of renewable energy is making pledges at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference made last year possible. In Mexico, the resounding victory of president elect Claudia Sheinbaum was hailed widely. The US Congress voted to sanction the International Criminal Court over the arrest warrant for Netanyahu.





"Let the Palestinians run their affairs: create a situation in which no Israeli soldier will have to maintain public order, whether in Gaza or the West Bank. Let's give it to the Palestinians, as long as there is security for us. No more occupying another people."

-Yitzhak Rabin



