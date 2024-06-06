The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 435
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Cory Doctorow, T.P. Willkinson, Mojmir Babacek
June 6, 2024, midnight

This week on the Global Research News Hour, with Artificial Intelligence poised to replace 300 million full time jobs in various sectors of human life, we will be reflecting on the negative potential of AI on our society and our world, and the potential to avoid AI- maggedon.

In our first half hour, Dr T. P. Wilkinson talks about the origins of AI using military-intelligence applications which will forever shape its purposes away from peace and human decency actually towards the worst nightmares of the Dark Ages. Then in our second half hour, we hear from Science Fiction Author and activist Cory Doctorow about the false aspects of the AI threat and the ability of working people to escape its grip. Finally, we speak to long time activist Momjir Babacek about neuroweapons acting at a distance to impact the human heart and nervous system and the role AI may play in interfering with our lives at a subconscious level.
Interviews by Michael Welch
Possible language warning. During introduction to Cory Doctorow. Use if the word Enshittiscene.

00:59:00 1 June 6, 2024
