Summary: Efforts to change culture memes or ideas of what we think sometimes result in the promoter of those new ideas being labeled with a negative banner. David Wann, the author of “Simple Prosperity: Finding Real Wealth in a Sustainable Lifestyle,” our guest in this edition of Radio Curious, was a regular contributor to a major Denver, Colorado newspaper in 2001 and before. Soon after September 11, when George Bush suggested that people “go out and buy” things to promote the economy, Dave Wann suggested otherwise. His column was cancelled by the newspaper editor who then went on to suggest that he be tried as a terrorist by a military panel.



In his book, “Simple Prosperity,” Dave Wann, talks about using the affluence of our world to make it and our lives a more comfortable and viable place to live. When I spoke with Dave Wann in early February 2008, I couldn’t resist asking him to tell the terrorist story, and that’s where we began our visit.



The book David Wann recommends is “The European Dream,” by Jeremy Rifkin.