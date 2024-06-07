TBR 240607 - Information Industrial Complex*

Subtitle: Information Industrial Complex*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show dwells almost exclusively upon the Information Industrial Complex — or the Machine they use to control our thoughts and our actions.



Devilish details this week. Prepare properly.

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 21st, 2018



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:54



‘Alternative Facts’

By Harry Shearer

00:52-03:01



Still Waiting

Music: Machito — Ozric Tentacles

03:01-10:23



Information Industrial Complex Part 1

Music: Polysics — Frank Zappa — Jake Shimabukuro — Eero Johannes

10:23:27:00



Part 2:



Disclaimer/Station ID

27:00-27:30



Information Industrial Complex Part 2

Music: Moog Cookbook — Capsule — Caravan Palace — Andre Popp

27:29-40:05



Music Intro

40:05-41:10



Watching You (?)

by Unknown Artist

41:10-46:05



Liars

by Omar Offendum

46:05-48:38



The Revolution Starts Now

by Steve Earle

48:36-51:47



Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:45-54:00



‘Bonus 6’ - KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00-0:20



Call It Love

by Yello

0:19-5:24



Credits

5:23-6:00



