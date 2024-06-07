The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Information Industrial Complex*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
June 7, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show dwells almost exclusively upon the Information Industrial Complex — or the Machine they use to control our thoughts and our actions.

Devilish details this week. Prepare properly.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 21st, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:54

‘Alternative Facts’
By Harry Shearer
00:52-03:01

Still Waiting
Music: Machito — Ozric Tentacles
03:01-10:23

Information Industrial Complex Part 1
Music: Polysics — Frank Zappa — Jake Shimabukuro — Eero Johannes
10:23:27:00

———————————————————
Part 2:

Disclaimer/Station ID
27:00-27:30

Information Industrial Complex Part 2
Music: Moog Cookbook — Capsule — Caravan Palace — Andre Popp
27:29-40:05

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:05-41:10

Watching You (?)
by Unknown Artist
41:10-46:05

Liars
by Omar Offendum
46:05-48:38

The Revolution Starts Now
by Steve Earle
48:36-51:47

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:45-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ - KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00-0:20

Call It Love
by Yello
0:19-5:24

Credits
5:23-6:00

TBR 240607 - Information Industrial Complex* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 6, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 240607 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 6, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 