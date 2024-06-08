Sonic Café, that’s from the Best of Mick Jagger, a 2007 compilation of his best solo tracks. So how’s it goin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 392. This time the Sonic Café takes a look a parenting through the eyes of four comedians who also just happen to be parents. Listen for Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Iglesisas, Tom Papa and Illiza Shlesinger in something we’re calling the parent trap. So yeah, musically our mix is pulled from 49 years and includes a great cover of 96 tears from the Doughboys, a great downtempo instrumental from the Bobby Hughes Experience, The Wombats, The Heavy, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and many more including a trip back to 1971 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Chase with there classic Get It On all that and much more as the Sonic Café presents the parent trap this time from that little radio café that overlooks the mighty Pacific in the amazing Pacific Northwest. From 2011 this is Thomas Dolby singing about his evil twin brother, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup) Artist: Mick Jagger LP: The Very Best Of Mick Jagger Yr: 2007 Song 2: Evil Twin Brother Artist: Thomas Dolby LP: A Map Of The Floating City Yr: 2011 Song 3: Is Jim Gaffigan a Good Parent? Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Dark Pale Yr: 2023 Song 4: 96 Tears Artist: The Doughboys LP: Running for Covers Yr. 2020 Song 5: Sahara 72 Artist: Bobby Hughes Experience LP: Fusa Riot Yr: 1999 Song 6: He Won't Move Out Artist: Gabriel Iglesisas LP: Netflix Is A Joke Yr: 2023 Song 7: I Don't Know Why I Like You But I Do Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Year: 2018 Song 8: Fortune Teller Artist: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss LP: Raising Sand Yr: 2007 Song 9: Just My Luck Artist: The Heavy LP: The Glorious Dead. Yr: 2012 Song 10: Get It On Artist: CHASE LP: Rock Hits Of The 70's Yr: 1971 Song 11: Mean Girl Artist: Tom Papa LP: Netflix Is A Joke Yr: 2023 Song 12: Oh Marie Artist: Sheryl Crow LP: Sheryl Crow Yr: 1996 Song 13: Kids Names These Days Artist: Iliza Shlesinger LP: Netflix Is A Joke Yr: 2023 Song 14: (I Don't Know What's Going) On... Artist: The Cure LP: The Cure Yr: 2004 Song 15: Um Favor Artist: Desmond Williams LP: Delights Of The Garden Yr: 2001 Song 16: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE Artist: Starset LP: DIVISIONS Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)