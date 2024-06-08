The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Parent Trap
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
June 8, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s from the Best of Mick Jagger, a 2007 compilation of his best solo tracks. So how’s it goin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 392. This time the Sonic Café takes a look a parenting through the eyes of four comedians who also just happen to be parents. Listen for Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Iglesisas, Tom Papa and Illiza Shlesinger in something we’re calling the parent trap. So yeah, musically our mix is pulled from 49 years and includes a great cover of 96 tears from the Doughboys, a great downtempo instrumental from the Bobby Hughes Experience, The Wombats, The Heavy, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and many more including a trip back to 1971 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Chase with there classic Get It On all that and much more as the Sonic Café presents the parent trap this time from that little radio café that overlooks the mighty Pacific in the amazing Pacific Northwest. From 2011 this is Thomas Dolby singing about his evil twin brother, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup)
Artist: Mick Jagger
LP: The Very Best Of Mick Jagger
Yr: 2007
Song 2: Evil Twin Brother
Artist: Thomas Dolby
LP: A Map Of The Floating City
Yr: 2011
Song 3: Is Jim Gaffigan a Good Parent?
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Dark Pale
Yr: 2023
Song 4: 96 Tears
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Running for Covers
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Sahara 72
Artist: Bobby Hughes Experience
LP: Fusa Riot
Yr: 1999
Song 6: He Won't Move Out
Artist: Gabriel Iglesisas
LP: Netflix Is A Joke
Yr: 2023
Song 7: I Don't Know Why I Like You But I Do
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Year: 2018
Song 8: Fortune Teller
Artist: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
LP: Raising Sand
Yr: 2007
Song 9: Just My Luck
Artist: The Heavy
LP: The Glorious Dead.
Yr: 2012
Song 10: Get It On
Artist: CHASE
LP: Rock Hits Of The 70's
Yr: 1971
Song 11: Mean Girl
Artist: Tom Papa
LP: Netflix Is A Joke
Yr: 2023
Song 12: Oh Marie
Artist: Sheryl Crow
LP: Sheryl Crow
Yr: 1996
Song 13: Kids Names These Days
Artist: Iliza Shlesinger
LP: Netflix Is A Joke
Yr: 2023
Song 14: (I Don't Know What's Going) On...
Artist: The Cure
LP: The Cure
Yr: 2004
Song 15: Um Favor
Artist: Desmond Williams
LP: Delights Of The Garden
Yr: 2001
Song 16: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE
Artist: Starset
LP: DIVISIONS
Yr: 2019
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

