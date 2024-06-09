The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
June 9, 2024, midnight
We've got some music pioneers again on Backbeat this week, Bob Wills the "Father of Western Swing", early country rock singer and writer Zeb Turner, Lucky Millinder and Louis Jordan who helped lay the foundation for R&B plus slide guitar, washboards and bongo virtuosi. Sean Poluk does some Delta blues and we'll hear heartbreak honky-tonk from Blake Bamford AKA Big Fancy.
Artist - Title Year
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Ooo Wee 1954
Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Playboy Stomp 1937
Sean Poluk - Could've Had A Rich Man 2023
Rev. Robert Ballinger - Walk The Streets Of The City 1962
Jimmy Rogers - Goin' Away Baby 1950
Zeb Turner - Travelling Boogie 1952
Lucky Millinder Orchestra (Vocal By Annisteen Allen) - Bongo Boogie 1951
Preston Epps - Bongo Rock 1959
Ruth Brown - It's Love Baby (24 Hours Of The Day) 1955
Maylon Humphries - Worried About You Baby 1957
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Unsaid Words 2024
George Ku Trio - Na Ali'l 1932
Washboard Sam - I've Been Treated Wrong 1941
The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960
Big Joe Turner - That's When It Really Hurts 1947
John Lee Hooker - One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer 1966
Eddy Arnold - Kentucky Waltz 1950
Larry Finnegan - Dear One 1961
Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Jungle Nights In Harlem 1930

00:58:00 1 June 8, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
