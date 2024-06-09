We've got some music pioneers again on Backbeat this week, Bob Wills the "Father of Western Swing", early country rock singer and writer Zeb Turner, Lucky Millinder and Louis Jordan who helped lay the foundation for R&B plus slide guitar, washboards and bongo virtuosi. Sean Poluk does some Delta blues and we'll hear heartbreak honky-tonk from Blake Bamford AKA Big Fancy.
Artist - Title Year Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Ooo Wee 1954 Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Playboy Stomp 1937 Sean Poluk - Could've Had A Rich Man 2023 Rev. Robert Ballinger - Walk The Streets Of The City 1962 Jimmy Rogers - Goin' Away Baby 1950 Zeb Turner - Travelling Boogie 1952 Lucky Millinder Orchestra (Vocal By Annisteen Allen) - Bongo Boogie 1951 Preston Epps - Bongo Rock 1959 Ruth Brown - It's Love Baby (24 Hours Of The Day) 1955 Maylon Humphries - Worried About You Baby 1957 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Unsaid Words 2024 George Ku Trio - Na Ali'l 1932 Washboard Sam - I've Been Treated Wrong 1941 The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960 Big Joe Turner - That's When It Really Hurts 1947 John Lee Hooker - One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer 1966 Eddy Arnold - Kentucky Waltz 1950 Larry Finnegan - Dear One 1961 Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Jungle Nights In Harlem 1930