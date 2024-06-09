Notes: Artist - Title Year

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Ooo Wee 1954

Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Playboy Stomp 1937

Sean Poluk - Could've Had A Rich Man 2023

Rev. Robert Ballinger - Walk The Streets Of The City 1962

Jimmy Rogers - Goin' Away Baby 1950

Zeb Turner - Travelling Boogie 1952

Lucky Millinder Orchestra (Vocal By Annisteen Allen) - Bongo Boogie 1951

Preston Epps - Bongo Rock 1959

Ruth Brown - It's Love Baby (24 Hours Of The Day) 1955

Maylon Humphries - Worried About You Baby 1957

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Unsaid Words 2024

George Ku Trio - Na Ali'l 1932

Washboard Sam - I've Been Treated Wrong 1941

The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960

Big Joe Turner - That's When It Really Hurts 1947

John Lee Hooker - One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer 1966

Eddy Arnold - Kentucky Waltz 1950

Larry Finnegan - Dear One 1961

Duke Ellington And His Orchestra - Jungle Nights In Harlem 1930