UpFront Soul #2024.22 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message to a Black Man" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "Hybrid Alien" from NARALIEN

The Chambers Brothers "A New Time- A New Day" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers

Lonnie Smith "Where It's At" from Boogaloo to Beck - a Tribute

Joan Armatrading "Barefoot & Pregnant" from To the Limit

Bobbi Humphrey "Blacks and Blues" from Blacks and Blues

Nina Simone "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" from Silk & Soul

Hightower Brothers "Finally Made It In" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1

King Curtis "The Lone Prairie" from Soul Twist / The Lone Prairie (Digital 45)

Marvin Gaye "Pride and Joy" from Recorded Live on Stage on Motown

The Young Olympians "Jesus is on the Mainline" from Ultimate Street Parade: New Orleans Brass Bands

June Victory & the Bayou Renegades "Down on the Bayou" from June Victory & the Bayou Renegades

Professor Longhair "Her Mind Is Gone" from Way Down in New Orleans

Alice Coltrane "Er Ra" from World Sprituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

Michael Liggins And The Super Souls "Loaded To The Gills (Edit)" from VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1

Dave Hamilton "The Deacons" from Dave Hamilton's Detroit Dancers

Mickey & the Soul Generation "We Got To Make a Change" from Iron Leg

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band "Gemini Rising" from This is Jazz 30: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Joe Thomas, Bob Babbit, Jerry Freidman, Steve Gadd "Gemini Flyin' High" from Best of The Soul Jazz From the Groove Merchant Vault

Cannonball Adderly "Gemini" from Soul Zodiac

Abbey Lincoln "Long As You're Living" from Abbey Is Blue

Louis Armstrong "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Louis Armstrong & His Friends

Della Reese "It Was a Very Good Year" from 100 Funk Essentials

Don Covay "Yo Yo, Pt. 1"

Sylvain Marc "Talking About Soul, Pt. 1"

Claude and Hank Carbo "Fox in a Miniskirt"

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

