Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM
June 9, 2024, midnight
We'll be Talking About Soul with Sylvain Marc, we'll celebrate Gemini wonder twins with Cannonball Adderley and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and we'll travel to New Orleans with Professor Longhair and the Young Olympians.

UpFront Soul #2024.22 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message to a Black Man" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "Hybrid Alien" from NARALIEN
The Chambers Brothers "A New Time- A New Day" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers
Lonnie Smith "Where It's At" from Boogaloo to Beck - a Tribute
Joan Armatrading "Barefoot & Pregnant" from To the Limit
Bobbi Humphrey "Blacks and Blues" from Blacks and Blues
Nina Simone "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" from Silk & Soul
Hightower Brothers "Finally Made It In" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1
King Curtis "The Lone Prairie" from Soul Twist / The Lone Prairie (Digital 45)
Marvin Gaye "Pride and Joy" from Recorded Live on Stage on Motown
The Young Olympians "Jesus is on the Mainline" from Ultimate Street Parade: New Orleans Brass Bands
June Victory & the Bayou Renegades "Down on the Bayou" from June Victory & the Bayou Renegades
Professor Longhair "Her Mind Is Gone" from Way Down in New Orleans
Alice Coltrane "Er Ra" from World Sprituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
Michael Liggins And The Super Souls "Loaded To The Gills (Edit)" from VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1
Dave Hamilton "The Deacons" from Dave Hamilton's Detroit Dancers
Mickey & the Soul Generation "We Got To Make a Change" from Iron Leg
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band "Gemini Rising" from This is Jazz 30: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Joe Thomas, Bob Babbit, Jerry Freidman, Steve Gadd "Gemini Flyin' High" from Best of The Soul Jazz From the Groove Merchant Vault
Cannonball Adderly "Gemini" from Soul Zodiac
Abbey Lincoln "Long As You're Living" from Abbey Is Blue
Louis Armstrong "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Louis Armstrong & His Friends
Della Reese "It Was a Very Good Year" from 100 Funk Essentials
Don Covay "Yo Yo, Pt. 1"
Sylvain Marc "Talking About Soul, Pt. 1"
Claude and Hank Carbo "Fox in a Miniskirt"
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
