Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
tales of damage and distress - you may be next
Weekly Program
Quentin Scott, Patrice and Deborah Parker, Roishetta Ozane, Darryl Tedjuk, Allen Myers, Megan Fandrich, Jenny Sebold, Dianna Boston
 Alex Smith
June 9, 2024
Climate-driven extreme weather can suddenly change your life. Hear eight climate survivors from the U.S.A. and Canada, from stormy Louisiana to the Canadian Arctic. We travel to burned out Paradise California and drowned Vermont. If these stories don't move you, see a heart specialist. Warning: these are stories of raw trauma.
USA speakers recorded at a national press event organized by Public Citizen and Chesapeake Climate Action Network, June 6, 2024.

Canadian speakers recorded at press event in Ottawa Canada, June 6, 2024 presented by Climate Action Network.

Production by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:42 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

1 hour no-ads power radio
Boundary BC Canada
