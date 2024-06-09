Extreme Weather Survivors Speak Out

Subtitle: tales of damage and distress - you may be next

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Quentin Scott, Patrice and Deborah Parker, Roishetta Ozane, Darryl Tedjuk, Allen Myers, Megan Fandrich, Jenny Sebold, Dianna Boston

Summary: Climate-driven extreme weather can suddenly change your life. Hear eight climate survivors from the U.S.A. and Canada, from stormy Louisiana to the Canadian Arctic. We travel to burned out Paradise California and drowned Vermont. If these stories don't move you, see a heart specialist. Warning: these are stories of raw trauma.

