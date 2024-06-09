Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Albuquerque, New Mexico Mr Def-i. Hip-hop artist, producer and educator, he’s been staying busy, touring and promoting his album “Blue Hour.” Bringing us a nice smooth mix of Indigenous Hip Hop. Find out all about Def-i and what's new on his webpage at www.def-i.com



Enjoy music from Def-i, Ariano,,Litefoot, O Genius, Qacung, Blue Moon Marquee, Chantil Dukart, Janet Panic, Ryan LittleEagle,

Hataalii, MC Slader, Blesinfinite, Night Shield, Ana Tijoux, Buggin Malone, Pretendians Band, Blue Mountain Tribe, 1915, Nadjiwan, Low Budget Rock Star, Redbone, Logan Staats, Sarazino, Lilliana Saumet, Marcelo D2, Leonard Sumner, Elastic Bond, Richie Ledreagle and much much more.



