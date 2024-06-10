Richmond reggae by Mighty Joshua with guest James "Plunky" Branch; Kiki Valera's son cubano; Kumbia Boruka, one of the world's best cumbia bands, is from Lyon France?; Malian standard-bearers Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko; Franck Biyong brings the pan-African dance party; les groupes d'animation feminins du Gabon
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Meta & The Cornerstones | Sénégal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-USA | Breeze | Dia | Metarize Music Group | 2021 Steel Pulse | England UK | Worth His Weight In Gold (Rally Round) | True Democracy | Elektra | 1982 Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Iron Sharpen Iron | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024
Septeto Nacional De Ignacio Piñeiro | Cuba | Que Bonita Es Cuba | Sones Cubanos | Areito | 1969 Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994 Soneros De Verdad | Cuba | A Buena Vista | Buena Vista: Barrio De La Habana | Timba | 2000 Kiki Valera | Cuba-USA | Este Vacilón | Vacilón Santiaguero | Circle 9 | 2024
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Llegando De Lejos | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023 Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Cumbia Regia (feat. El Gran Silencio) | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023 Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Amores Del Río | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Rokia Traoré | Mali | M'Bifo | Bowmboi | Nonesuch | 2004 Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko | Mali | Batou | Djudjon: L'Oiseau De Garaná | One World | 2024 Samba Touré | Mali | Touri Idjé Bibi | Gandadiko | Glitterbeat | 2015
Franck Biyong | Cameroon-France | Kabasele Kingdom | Radio Masoda | Tangential Music | 2024 Tala A.M. | Cameroon | Nom Te Ma | Super Tchamassi | Fiesta | 1978 Moni Bilé | Cameroon | Osi Tapa Lambo Lam | O Si Tapa Lambo Lam | Toure Jim's | 1983
Groupe Kounabeli De Masuku & Patience Dabany | Gabon | Abaga Mbouga | Merci Yaya Bongo: Les Groupes D'Animation Féminins Du Gabon, 1982-1989 | Secousse | 2024-1983 Extra Golden | Kenya-USA | Jakolando | Hera Ma Nono | Thrill Jockey | 2007