Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
June 10, 2024, midnight
Richmond reggae by Mighty Joshua with guest James "Plunky" Branch; Kiki Valera's son cubano; Kumbia Boruka, one of the world's best cumbia bands, is from Lyon France?; Malian standard-bearers Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko; Franck Biyong brings the pan-African dance party; les groupes d'animation feminins du Gabon
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Meta & The Cornerstones | Sénégal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-USA | Breeze | Dia | Metarize Music Group | 2021
Steel Pulse | England UK | Worth His Weight In Gold (Rally Round) | True Democracy | Elektra | 1982
Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Iron Sharpen Iron | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024

Septeto Nacional De Ignacio Piñeiro | Cuba | Que Bonita Es Cuba | Sones Cubanos | Areito | 1969
Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994
Soneros De Verdad | Cuba | A Buena Vista | Buena Vista: Barrio De La Habana | Timba | 2000
Kiki Valera | Cuba-USA | Este Vacilón | Vacilón Santiaguero | Circle 9 | 2024

Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Llegando De Lejos | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Cumbia Regia (feat. El Gran Silencio) | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Amores Del Río | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023

Rokia Traoré | Mali | M'Bifo | Bowmboi | Nonesuch | 2004
Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko | Mali | Batou | Djudjon: L'Oiseau De Garaná | One World | 2024
Samba Touré | Mali | Touri Idjé Bibi | Gandadiko | Glitterbeat | 2015

Franck Biyong | Cameroon-France | Kabasele Kingdom | Radio Masoda | Tangential Music | 2024
Tala A.M. | Cameroon | Nom Te Ma | Super Tchamassi | Fiesta | 1978
Moni Bilé | Cameroon | Osi Tapa Lambo Lam | O Si Tapa Lambo Lam | Toure Jim's | 1983

Groupe Kounabeli De Masuku & Patience Dabany | Gabon | Abaga Mbouga | Merci Yaya Bongo: Les Groupes D'Animation F​é​minins Du Gabon, 1982-1989 | Secousse | 2024-1983
Extra Golden | Kenya-USA | Jakolando | Hera Ma Nono | Thrill Jockey | 2007

01:59:57 1 June 9, 2024
Richmond VA USA
