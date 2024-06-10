The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
When socialization and sexism collide
Weekly Program
June 10, 2024, midnight
Berit As, now 96 years old, has been a psychologist, a politician, a professor, and an activist - but she began her professional career as a statistician. In this interview, she tells how she introduced gender-disaggregation into Norway's accident statistics, and her conclusions about how boys and girls were socialized with respect to risk-taking - and about the establishment's resistance to recognizing that women were safer workers and drivers than men. The feminist university that Berit As initiated has become a research arm of Norway's university system.
Interview and update by Frieda Werden
Interview recorded 2002, updated to 2024.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org

