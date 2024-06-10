Summary: Berit As, now 96 years old, has been a psychologist, a politician, a professor, and an activist - but she began her professional career as a statistician. In this interview, she tells how she introduced gender-disaggregation into Norway's accident statistics, and her conclusions about how boys and girls were socialized with respect to risk-taking - and about the establishment's resistance to recognizing that women were safer workers and drivers than men. The feminist university that Berit As initiated has become a research arm of Norway's university system.

