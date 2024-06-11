A drag coalition creates Qommittee to fight hate; São Paulo Pridesters reclaim Brazil’s yellow and green, Seoul Pride defies government venue bans, Thailand’s rainbow-clad Prime Minister joins Bangkok Pride, Mexico elects a pro-LGBTQ+ Jewish woman as president, a Missouri trans-man wins millions in a decade-long school bathroom lawsuit, and Philadelphia’s Drag Queen Story Time sets a Guinness World Record! Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Sarah Montague, with production assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Additional material: Terence Stamp with Cece Peniston. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Ketsa; Caroline Kingsbury. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out