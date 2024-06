Notes:



Khruangbin, “Hold Me Up (Thank You)”

from A LA SALA

Dead Oceans - 2024



Mai Lệ Huyền, “den voi nhau”

from den voi nhau

saigon



Mai Lệ Huyền, “Người Đi Trong Đêm Mưa”

from Người Đi Trong Đêm Mưa

unknown



Phương Hồng Quế, “Lửa Mùa Hạ”

from Lửa Mùa Hạ - Single

THUY NGA - 2024



India Shawn, “Don't Play With My Heart”

from BEFORE WE GO

Epic - 2021



India Shawn, “No One to Feel (feat. Mereba)”

from Origin

India Shawn - 2012



Free Nationals, “Eternal Light”

from Eternal Light - Single

OBE, LLC / EMPIRE - 2019



Paul Russell, “Eat Pray Love (feat. Free Nationals)”

from Eat Pray Love (Free Nationals Remix) [feat. Free Nationals] - Single

unknown - 2024



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “How Can You Luv Me”

from Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Fat Possum - 2011



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Can't Keep Checking My Phone”

from Multi-Love

Jagjaguwar - 2015



Dungen, “En gång om året”

from Allas Sak

Mexican Summer - 2015



Eyedi, “J.us.T”

from J.us.T - Single

Bace Camp Studio - 2020



Hoody, “Hang Hang”

from Hang Hang

unknown



Kenshi Yonezu, “Shinigami”

from Pale Blue - Single

Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2021



Onra, “The Anthem”

from Chinoiseries

Favorite - 2007



Onra, “Reminisce”

from 1.0.8

Favorite - 2009



Little Dragon, “Slumber”

from Slipping Into Color - EP

Ninja Tune - 2023



Nick Drake, “River Man (Cambridge Version)”

from Made to Love Magic

Island records - 2004



Vashti Bunyan, “I Want to Be Alone”

from Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind

Branch Music Ltd. - 2015



Chico Mann, “Dilo Como Yo (Te Están Llamando)”

from Manifest Tone - EP

Soundway Records Ltd - 2012



Wendy Rene, “After Laughter (Comes Tears)”

from After Laughter Comes Tears

Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2019



The Unemployed, “The Funky Thing”

from Funk Fever Vol.2

Wagram Music - 2008



Syl Johnson, “Soul Heaven”

from Complete Mythology

Numero Group - 2010



Digable Planets, “Flyin High In The Brooklyn Sky”

from Stolen Moments: Red Hot + Cool

GRP



Priya Ragu, “Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix)”

from Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix) - Single

Warner Records - 2020



Manu Chao, “Politik Kills (Prince Fatty Remix)”

from Politik Kills

Radio Bemba - 2007



Delroy Wilson, “Better Must Come”

from Mr. Cool Operator

Gorgon Records - 2021



Hollie Cook, “Sugar Water (Mungo's Hi Fi Dub)”

from Sugar Water (Prince Fatty vs. Mungo's Hi Fi) - EP

Mr Bongo - 2013



Mdou Moctar, “Funeral for Justice”

from Funeral for Justice

Matador - 2024



Mr. Lif, “Phantom”

from Emergency Rations

Definitive Jux - 2002