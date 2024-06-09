Summary: The Appalachian Sunday Morning is a two hour all Gospel Music Radio program with radio station & program host Danny Hensley. The program is recorded live each Sunday morning while being broadcast on 91.7 FM Community radio and streamed world wide on www.sbbradio.org and/or www.sbbradio.net



Again we feature tracks from the new Blue Collar Gospel Project from Billie Blue Records. Some of the artists on the album are Jerry Salley, Donna Ulisse, Becky Buller, Daryl Mosely, and more. Also from the new - The Narrow Road project from Phillis & Robin, we'll play some tracks off this fine new CD.



This program is uploaded to SoundCloud, RSS.com, radio4all, Podbean and iTunes to mention a few select sources for access to radio stations all across the globe.