Summary: Once a week Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews the same group of progressive commentators on war and current affairs. On June 4, 2024 he spoke to Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs.



Sachs is an American economist, and public policy analyst. He is known for his work on Sustainable Economics and the fight to end climate change and poverty. He has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. He works with the United Nations as President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.



Sachs has authored and edited numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers: The End of Poverty (2005), Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet (2008), and The Price of Civilization (2011).



Judge Andrew Napolitano sat on the New Jersey bench from 1987 to 1995. He resigned his judgeship to return to private practice. He was a Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst from 1997 to 2021.



You can find the full 35 minute video of this conversation on YouTube under Judging Freedom. That’s a daily discussion of news from a libertarian perspective by Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Jeffrey Sachs: Why the West Hates Russia, was streamed live on June 4, 2024.

