The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
The Biden Administration authorized Ukraine to use American Weapons to attack inside Russia
2
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2024, midnight
Once a week Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews the same group of progressive commentators on war and current affairs. On June 4, 2024 he spoke to Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs.

Sachs is an American economist, and public policy analyst. He is known for his work on Sustainable Economics and the fight to end climate change and poverty. He has worked as an economic adviser to governments in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. He works with the United Nations as President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Sachs has authored and edited numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers: The End of Poverty (2005), Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet (2008), and The Price of Civilization (2011).

Judge Andrew Napolitano sat on the New Jersey bench from 1987 to 1995. He resigned his judgeship to return to private practice. He was a Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst from 1997 to 2021.

You can find the full 35 minute video of this conversation on YouTube under Judging Freedom. That’s a daily discussion of news from a libertarian perspective by Judge Andrew Napolitano.
Jeffrey Sachs: Why the West Hates Russia, was streamed live on June 4, 2024.
CREDIT: Judging Freedom

Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 June 4, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 June 4, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 