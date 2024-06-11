The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Bruce Piasecki
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2024, midnight
Generally speaking, the exclusive guiding principle for corporate success seems to be making obscene amounts of money. But what if corporations recognized that a truly valuable return goes beyond wealth accumulation to include positive impacts on the environment and society? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Bruce Piasecki, an expert in the social impact investing space whose new book is entitled, Wealth and Climate Competitiveness. We learn about Piasecki’s personal journey, find out why he believes one corporation, Trane Technologies, is doing the right things, and examine what he means by climate competitiveness.
Track: Freight Train
Artist: Five Alarm Funk
Album: SWEAT
Label: N/A
Year: 2017

Track: If You So Smart, How Come You Ain't Rich
Artist: Louis Jordan
Album: The Irresistible Mr. Louis Jordan, Vol. 2: 1945-1961
Label: EPM Musique
Year: 2003

Track: How I Wish My Train Would Come
Artist: North Mississippi All-Stars
Album: Keys To The Kingdom
Label: Songs Of The South Records
Year: 2011

