Program Information
The Motherland Influence: June 9, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
June 11, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Sali Sidibé et son Ensemble (Mali)
Mogo Te Diya Be Ye
Sali Sidibe et son Ensemble Vol. 1
ASF – 1980s
3) Lobi Traore (Mali)
Da Yoro
Bwati Kono (In the Club)
Kanaga System Krush - 2010
4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bwabaro
Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1
Mieruba – 2021
5) Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès (Senegal)
Taling Taling
Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès
Buda Musique - 2023
6) Gestu de Dakar (Senegal)
Ngoulok
Diabar
Syllart - 1981
7) Orchestre Baobab de Dakar (Senegal)
Jolina
Adduna Jaril Naawo
Disques Burr – 1975
8) Jivago (Angola)
Avó Teté
Ngueza N’dindi
Xicote Produções - 2020
9) Trio AKA (Angola)
Noiva
Mama Christina
AA Enterprises Records - 1989
10) Os Jovens do Prenda (Angola)
Vaiola
Revivier Os Jovens do Prenda
Sons d’Africa - 1980
11) Nana Kwame Amapdu 1 and the African Brothers Band International of Ghana (Ghana)
Maria
Special Sélections Vol. 2
Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. - 1998
12) Kofi Betsil & Western Diamonds (Ghana)
Oteem
Passenger
Westline Music - 1997
13) Pat Thomas (Ghana)
Debi Debi
Sika Nantee
Megastar – 1999
14) Brother Resistance (Trinidad)
Mother Earth
De Power of Resistance
Caribbean Music Group - 1996
15) Ella Andall (Trinidad)
Shame
Bring Down the Power
Ella Andall – 2000
16) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)
River Come Down – PARTIAL ONLY
Best of Volume One: The Man Speaks
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2001
17) Novalima (Perú)
La Despedida
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018
18) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)
Alcatraz, Quema Tú
Son de los Diablos
Vampisoul - 2020
19) Tito Chicoma y Su Orquestra (Perú)
Ritmo Veregua
14 MAGniíficos Bílables
Vampisoul – 2022
20) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Chechundino
Mi Buentaventura
Discos Fuentes – 1967
21) Masilva (Colombia)
Joya
Sonidos Enraizados – Colombian Powerhouses Vol. 3
An Independent Reord Alliance/Tambora Records – 2020
22) Sonora Carruseles (Colombia)
Linda Cubana
Heavy Salsa
Discos Fuentes – 1999
23) El Jowania y Su Orquesta Africa Mania (Benin)
Pas un Voyou
Missan Bailar
Phonovision
24) Ignace De Souza & Black Santiagos (Benin)
See Na Meye
The Great Unknowns: Ignace De Souza
Original Music - 1994
01:59:50
1
June 12, 2024
