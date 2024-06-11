Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Sali Sidibé et son Ensemble (Mali)

Mogo Te Diya Be Ye

Sali Sidibe et son Ensemble Vol. 1

ASF – 1980s



3) Lobi Traore (Mali)

Da Yoro

Bwati Kono (In the Club)

Kanaga System Krush - 2010



4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Bwabaro

Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1

Mieruba – 2021



5) Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès (Senegal)

Taling Taling

Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès

Buda Musique - 2023



6) Gestu de Dakar (Senegal)

Ngoulok

Diabar

Syllart - 1981



7) Orchestre Baobab de Dakar (Senegal)

Jolina

Adduna Jaril Naawo

Disques Burr – 1975



8) Jivago (Angola)

Avó Teté

Ngueza N’dindi

Xicote Produções - 2020



9) Trio AKA (Angola)

Noiva

Mama Christina

AA Enterprises Records - 1989





10) Os Jovens do Prenda (Angola)

Vaiola

Revivier Os Jovens do Prenda

Sons d’Africa - 1980



11) Nana Kwame Amapdu 1 and the African Brothers Band International of Ghana (Ghana)

Maria

Special Sélections Vol. 2

Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. - 1998



12) Kofi Betsil & Western Diamonds (Ghana)

Oteem

Passenger

Westline Music - 1997



13) Pat Thomas (Ghana)

Debi Debi

Sika Nantee

Megastar – 1999



14) Brother Resistance (Trinidad)

Mother Earth

De Power of Resistance

Caribbean Music Group - 1996



15) Ella Andall (Trinidad)

Shame

Bring Down the Power

Ella Andall – 2000



16) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)

River Come Down – PARTIAL ONLY

Best of Volume One: The Man Speaks

Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2001



17) Novalima (Perú)

La Despedida

Ch’usay

Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018



18) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)

Alcatraz, Quema Tú

Son de los Diablos

Vampisoul - 2020



19) Tito Chicoma y Su Orquestra (Perú)

Ritmo Veregua

14 MAGniíficos Bílables

Vampisoul – 2022



20) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)

Chechundino

Mi Buentaventura

Discos Fuentes – 1967



21) Masilva (Colombia)

Joya

Sonidos Enraizados – Colombian Powerhouses Vol. 3

An Independent Reord Alliance/Tambora Records – 2020



22) Sonora Carruseles (Colombia)

Linda Cubana

Heavy Salsa

Discos Fuentes – 1999



23) El Jowania y Su Orquesta Africa Mania (Benin)

Pas un Voyou

Missan Bailar

Phonovision



24) Ignace De Souza & Black Santiagos (Benin)

See Na Meye

The Great Unknowns: Ignace De Souza

Original Music - 1994