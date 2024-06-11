The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 11, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Sali Sidibé et son Ensemble (Mali)
Mogo Te Diya Be Ye
Sali Sidibe et son Ensemble Vol. 1
ASF – 1980s

3) Lobi Traore (Mali)
Da Yoro
Bwati Kono (In the Club)
Kanaga System Krush - 2010

4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bwabaro
Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1
Mieruba – 2021

5) Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès (Senegal)
Taling Taling
Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès
Buda Musique - 2023

6) Gestu de Dakar (Senegal)
Ngoulok
Diabar
Syllart - 1981

7) Orchestre Baobab de Dakar (Senegal)
Jolina
Adduna Jaril Naawo
Disques Burr – 1975

8) Jivago (Angola)
Avó Teté
Ngueza N’dindi
Xicote Produções - 2020

9) Trio AKA (Angola)
Noiva
Mama Christina
AA Enterprises Records - 1989


10) Os Jovens do Prenda (Angola)
Vaiola
Revivier Os Jovens do Prenda
Sons d’Africa - 1980

11) Nana Kwame Amapdu 1 and the African Brothers Band International of Ghana (Ghana)
Maria
Special Sélections Vol. 2
Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. - 1998

12) Kofi Betsil & Western Diamonds (Ghana)
Oteem
Passenger
Westline Music - 1997

13) Pat Thomas (Ghana)
Debi Debi
Sika Nantee
Megastar – 1999

14) Brother Resistance (Trinidad)
Mother Earth
De Power of Resistance
Caribbean Music Group - 1996

15) Ella Andall (Trinidad)
Shame
Bring Down the Power
Ella Andall – 2000

16) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)
River Come Down – PARTIAL ONLY
Best of Volume One: The Man Speaks
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2001

17) Novalima (Perú)
La Despedida
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018

18) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)
Alcatraz, Quema Tú
Son de los Diablos
Vampisoul - 2020

19) Tito Chicoma y Su Orquestra (Perú)
Ritmo Veregua
14 MAGniíficos Bílables
Vampisoul – 2022

20) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Chechundino
Mi Buentaventura
Discos Fuentes – 1967

21) Masilva (Colombia)
Joya
Sonidos Enraizados – Colombian Powerhouses Vol. 3
An Independent Reord Alliance/Tambora Records – 2020

22) Sonora Carruseles (Colombia)
Linda Cubana
Heavy Salsa
Discos Fuentes – 1999

23) El Jowania y Su Orquesta Africa Mania (Benin)
Pas un Voyou
Missan Bailar
Phonovision

24) Ignace De Souza & Black Santiagos (Benin)
See Na Meye
The Great Unknowns: Ignace De Souza
Original Music - 1994

Download Program Podcast
01:59:50 1 June 12, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 