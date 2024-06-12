The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Released Date: June 12, 2024
Action/Event
Marjorie Cohn, prof. emerita Thomas Jefferson School of Law, past pres. National Lawyers Guild; Crystal Cavalier-Keck, convener of the People’s tribunal and her husband Jason Crazy BeKeck; Laura Carlsen, Coordinator of Global Solidarity & Learning...
June 12, 2024, midnight
International Criminal Court Targets Both Israeli & Hamas Leaders for War Crimes; People’s Tribunal Convened to Expose Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Violation of the Rights of Nature; Claudia Sheinbaum Wins Historic Election as Mexico's First Female President.

