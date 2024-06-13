The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 436
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Yves Engler, Larry C Johnson
June 13, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with tensions building as President Putin warns of actions against NATO countries, if Ukraine strikes deep into Russian territory with Western weapons,
we are considering the prospects of this two year long Ukraine fight exploding onto the Global stage possibly into a nuclear confrontation. In our first half hour, we speak with activist and author Yves Engler about Canada’s role in the ongoing escalations, and of his upcoming book correcting the record of Canada against and not for democracy abroad. Then in our final half hour, we chat with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson about the dangerous path to a NATO-Russia war we are on, and we also speak about his recent attendance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum a week ago and about what he heard on the ground from land of the Bear.
Interviews by Michael Welch

