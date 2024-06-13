Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- A World Economic Forum survey shows Japan is very weak on global gender equality rankings, with Iceland and Finland leading the chart. The Foreign Ministers of countries in the BRICS organization gathered in central Russia, including the 5 new members- Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Switzerland is hosting a peace conference on Ukraine- 90 countries and organizations will attend, but Russia was not invited. There is a G7 meeting in Italy, where leaders will approve a $50 billion recovery loan to Ukraine by using frozen Russian assets as collateral- some European countries believe this is illegal.



From FRANCE- EU parliamentary elections saw the far-right leading the pack, including in France. So President Macron dissolved the French parliament and called for snap elections in 3 weeks. The elected parliament will choose a new French Prime Minister, possibly far-right candidate Jordan Bardella. First we will hear some press reviews on this surprising shift in French politics. Then a report on the severe losses the Green Party experienced in most of Europe, except for Netherlands and Sweden. Then an interview with Katy Brown from Cambridge University on how and why the far-right political parties gained strength in most EU nations. She describes the normalization of exclusionary politics over a period of years, including role of the mainstream media reporting on immigration.



From CUBA- Julian Assange will have his appeal heard on July 9th in London to stop extradition to the US. The latest Israeli mass attack on Palestinians killed at least 274, while rescuing 4 hostages. Israel will receive 25 F-35 Stealth fighter jets financed by US military aid to Israel, despite growing criticism against support. The British government continues to allow export of military equipment to Israel despite international pressure to halt these arms sales.





