Sonic Café, from 1975 that’s the Dreamweaver himself Gary Wright, so welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 393. This time the Sonic Café is going to do a little dream weaving of our own in a thing we’re calling A Beautiful Mind. Yeah, listen up and you’ll hear a variety of ways to open the door between your conscious and subconscious mind, harness your subconscious power, expand your frequency and create a new paradigm for your life. So, yeah all that in the next hour, ahem. Our music mix will also free your soul. Pulled from the last forty years or so, each tune in this set is about dreaming and your ahh your beautiful mind. Listen for Café Jacques, John Lennon, the Lovin’ Spoonful with Daydream from 1966, Todd Rundgren Aerosmith, Roger Hodgson, The Strokes and more as the Sonic Café presents a beautiful mind this time from that little radio café overlooking the big blue Pacific in the dreamy Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Robert Cray Band. This is the Dream, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dreamweaver Artist: Gary Wright LP: The Dreamweaver Yr: 1975 Song 2: The Dream Artist: Robert Cray Band LP: Heavy Picks Yr: 1999 Song 3: Close Your Eyes (The Sleepytown Symphony) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Whimsy Two (A Garage Full Of Clouds) Yr: 2003 Song 4: Boulevard Of Broken Dreams Artist: Café Jacques LP: International Yr. 1978 Song 5: Mind Games Artist: John Lennon LP: Legend Yr: 1973 Song 6: Daydream Artist: The Lovin' Spoonful LP: 100 Hits 60s [Disc 3] Yr: 1966 Song 7: A Dream Goes On Forever Artist: Todd Rundgren LP: I Saw The Light And Other Hits Year: 1974 Song 8: Dream On Artist: Aerosmith LP: Dream On Yr: 1975 Song 9: Beauty And The Beast (1999 Digital Remaster) Artist: David Bowie LP: Heroes Yr: 2006 Song 10: Had A Dream (Sleeping With The Enemy) Artist: Roger Hodgson LP: In The Eye Of The Storm Yr: 1984 Song 11: Fear Of Sleep Artist: The Strokes LP: First Impressions Of Earth Yr: 2006 Song 12: Easy Dreamer (Alternate) Artist: Piero Piccioni LP: Colpo Rovente Yr: 1969 Song 13: The Dream Artist: The Moody Blues LP: On The Threshold of a Dream Yr: 1969
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)