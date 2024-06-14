The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
A Beautiful Mind
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
June 14, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, from 1975 that’s the Dreamweaver himself Gary Wright, so welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 393. This time the Sonic Café is going to do a little dream weaving of our own in a thing we’re calling A Beautiful Mind. Yeah, listen up and you’ll hear a variety of ways to open the door between your conscious and subconscious mind, harness your subconscious power, expand your frequency and create a new paradigm for your life. So, yeah all that in the next hour, ahem. Our music mix will also free your soul. Pulled from the last forty years or so, each tune in this set is about dreaming and your ahh your beautiful mind. Listen for Café Jacques, John Lennon, the Lovin’ Spoonful with Daydream from 1966, Todd Rundgren Aerosmith, Roger Hodgson, The Strokes and more as the Sonic Café presents a beautiful mind this time from that little radio café overlooking the big blue Pacific in the dreamy Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Robert Cray Band. This is the Dream, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dreamweaver
Artist: Gary Wright
LP: The Dreamweaver
Yr: 1975
Song 2: The Dream
Artist: Robert Cray Band
LP: Heavy Picks
Yr: 1999
Song 3: Close Your Eyes (The Sleepytown Symphony)
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Whimsy Two (A Garage Full Of Clouds)
Yr: 2003
Song 4: Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Artist: Café Jacques
LP: International
Yr. 1978
Song 5: Mind Games
Artist: John Lennon
LP: Legend
Yr: 1973
Song 6: Daydream
Artist: The Lovin' Spoonful
LP: 100 Hits 60s [Disc 3]
Yr: 1966
Song 7: A Dream Goes On Forever
Artist: Todd Rundgren
LP: I Saw The Light And Other Hits
Year: 1974
Song 8: Dream On
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: Dream On
Yr: 1975
Song 9: Beauty And The Beast (1999 Digital Remaster)
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Heroes
Yr: 2006
Song 10: Had A Dream (Sleeping With The Enemy)
Artist: Roger Hodgson
LP: In The Eye Of The Storm
Yr: 1984
Song 11: Fear Of Sleep
Artist: The Strokes
LP: First Impressions Of Earth
Yr: 2006
Song 12: Easy Dreamer (Alternate)
Artist: Piero Piccioni
LP: Colpo Rovente
Yr: 1969
Song 13: The Dream
Artist: The Moody Blues
LP: On The Threshold of a Dream
Yr: 1969
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

