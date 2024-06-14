This week’s archive radio show reveals the epic battle happening at this very moment within the confines of your nose hairs, we share an exciting political announcement, we define the difference between public spaces and ‘safe’ spaces, and for the feature piece we reveal the amateur geneticists who are playing with genomic dynamite.
We will blow your mind and then we’ll sauté it. Only on the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary selections for this week’s show originally aired at various times in the past.
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30—02:41
Obama is Sorry by Harry Shearer 02:28—04:57
Battleground Nose Hairs! (Originally Aired 9-16-16) Music: Blue Öyster Cült 04:55—11:02
CRISPR Critters (Originally Aired 7-8-17) Music: The Who — Revolutionary Dub Warriors — The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Pete Ruggolo 11:00—27:12
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 27:12—27:37
Presidential Announcement (Originally Aired 10-3-14) Music: John Phillip — Music Ant — Perfect Solution 27:36—30:50