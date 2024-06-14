Notes:

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 10min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Ex ambassador Craig Murray standing in Blackburn for George Galloway's Workers Party - 00:10:00

#3 - George Galloway launches campaign of Dr Khalila candidate for Stretford and Urmston -00:18:00

#4 - Vladimir Putin Sergey Karaganov plenary St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 07Jun24 - 01:30:00

#5 - Emergency Press Conference Scott Ritter, Col Richard Black, Ray McGovern, Helga Zepp-LaRouche Danger of Nuclear War Is Real, and Must Be Stopped - 02:20:00

#6 - Rear Admiral RN Dr. Chris Parry Is NATO Prepared for WAR - 00:10:00

#7 - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demands Gaza ceasefire - 00:10:00

#8 - UN WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus global health update - 00:35:00

#9 - Admiral Rob Bauer Chair of NATO Military Committee on Ukraine war, European security world order - 00:30:00

#10 - Natalie Minnis Facebook fascists, Caledonian Sleeper nightmare -00:35:00

#11 - As above

#12 - The mystery of Israel solved Jerusalem one world government David Sorensen Stop World Control 00:55:00

