COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download] #1 - Complete 3hr 10min show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Ex ambassador Craig Murray standing in Blackburn for George Galloway's Workers Party - 00:10:00 #3 - George Galloway launches campaign of Dr Khalila candidate for Stretford and Urmston -00:18:00 #4 - Vladimir Putin Sergey Karaganov plenary St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 07Jun24 - 01:30:00 #5 - Emergency Press Conference Scott Ritter, Col Richard Black, Ray McGovern, Helga Zepp-LaRouche Danger of Nuclear War Is Real, and Must Be Stopped - 02:20:00 #6 - Rear Admiral RN Dr. Chris Parry Is NATO Prepared for WAR - 00:10:00 #7 - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demands Gaza ceasefire - 00:10:00 #8 - UN WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus global health update - 00:35:00 #9 - Admiral Rob Bauer Chair of NATO Military Committee on Ukraine war, European security world order - 00:30:00 #10 - Natalie Minnis Facebook fascists, Caledonian Sleeper nightmare -00:35:00 #11 - As above #12 - The mystery of Israel solved Jerusalem one world government David Sorensen Stop World Control 00:55:00