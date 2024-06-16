The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2024, midnight
Another fun romp this week as we hear a few very familiar songs by the less familiar people who wrote them, Rose Murphy revives a Slim Gaillard song, with Slim's help, Linda Carone revives a 70-year-old song that few people heard even when it came out and we've got what one DJ used to describe as a 'weirdo' by Toni Fisher.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
The Everly Brothers - This Little Girl Of Mine 1957
The Range Riders - It Don't Mean A Thing 1937
The Carlisles - No Help Wanted 1957
The Four Knights - Oh Baby Mine (I Get So Lonely) 1950
Toussaint McCall - Nothing Takes The Place Of You 1967
Harold Boggs - Tell It Like It Is 1962
Rose Murphy - Flat Foot Floogie 1967
Al Dexter - Diddy Wah Boogie 1950
The Griffin Brothers - I Wanna Go Back 1956
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Christian's Automobile 1957
Melvin Endsley - I Like Your Kinda Love 1957
Fred Neil - Everybody's Talking 1967
Linda Carone - Aged and Mellow Blues 2023
The North Algona All Stars - Barr Line Breakdown 2003
The Jordanaires - Noah 1957
Miss Toni Fisher - The Big Hurt 1959
Chuck Jackson - Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird) 1962
The Penguins - Don't Do It 1955
Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Boogie 1992

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 16, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 