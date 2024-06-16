Episode 192 June 16 2024 Vintage popular music you don't hear on the radio

Summary: Another fun romp this week as we hear a few very familiar songs by the less familiar people who wrote them, Rose Murphy revives a Slim Gaillard song, with Slim's help, Linda Carone revives a 70-year-old song that few people heard even when it came out and we've got what one DJ used to describe as a 'weirdo' by Toni Fisher.

The Everly Brothers - This Little Girl Of Mine 1957

The Range Riders - It Don't Mean A Thing 1937

The Carlisles - No Help Wanted 1957

The Four Knights - Oh Baby Mine (I Get So Lonely) 1950

Toussaint McCall - Nothing Takes The Place Of You 1967

Harold Boggs - Tell It Like It Is 1962

Rose Murphy - Flat Foot Floogie 1967

Al Dexter - Diddy Wah Boogie 1950

The Griffin Brothers - I Wanna Go Back 1956

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Christian's Automobile 1957

Melvin Endsley - I Like Your Kinda Love 1957

Fred Neil - Everybody's Talking 1967

Linda Carone - Aged and Mellow Blues 2023

The North Algona All Stars - Barr Line Breakdown 2003

The Jordanaires - Noah 1957

Miss Toni Fisher - The Big Hurt 1959

Chuck Jackson - Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird) 1962

The Penguins - Don't Do It 1955

Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Boogie 1992



