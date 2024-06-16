Another fun romp this week as we hear a few very familiar songs by the less familiar people who wrote them, Rose Murphy revives a Slim Gaillard song, with Slim's help, Linda Carone revives a 70-year-old song that few people heard even when it came out and we've got what one DJ used to describe as a 'weirdo' by Toni Fisher. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year The Everly Brothers - This Little Girl Of Mine 1957 The Range Riders - It Don't Mean A Thing 1937 The Carlisles - No Help Wanted 1957 The Four Knights - Oh Baby Mine (I Get So Lonely) 1950 Toussaint McCall - Nothing Takes The Place Of You 1967 Harold Boggs - Tell It Like It Is 1962 Rose Murphy - Flat Foot Floogie 1967 Al Dexter - Diddy Wah Boogie 1950 The Griffin Brothers - I Wanna Go Back 1956 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Christian's Automobile 1957 Melvin Endsley - I Like Your Kinda Love 1957 Fred Neil - Everybody's Talking 1967 Linda Carone - Aged and Mellow Blues 2023 The North Algona All Stars - Barr Line Breakdown 2003 The Jordanaires - Noah 1957 Miss Toni Fisher - The Big Hurt 1959 Chuck Jackson - Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird) 1962 The Penguins - Don't Do It 1955 Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Boogie 1992