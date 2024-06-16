1. Dadbonics - Pro Knows Music 2. A Song for the Fathers - Skyzoo 3. Appreciate - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth 4. Hate 2 Like - Unheard MC (cuts my dj shAde) 5. Fatherhood - K.I.N.E.T.I.K. 6. How To Fish instrumental - Dela 7. All For You instrumental - 9th Wonder 8. Our Father - The BenchWarmers Clique 9. Nem - Kice Of Course 10. Setting Sun Blue Light instrumental - DJ Spinna 11. Setting Sun (Part 2) - The Unspoken Heard 12. The Cook - The Deli & SoupMakesitBetter 13. For My Father - Abdullah Powell 14. Step (The Stepfather Song - Sha Stimuli 15. When Heroes Fall - Supastition 16. What Came out of the Kaleidoscope - Sam Nabi ft. Shark and Champa 17. Der Kaligraph - Samoh, Schmero and Schulleg 18. Father's Love instrumental - Mark Spano 19. Follow Your Hear - Potatohead People
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.