Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2024, midnight
1. Dadbonics - Pro Knows Music
2. A Song for the Fathers - Skyzoo
3. Appreciate - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth
4. Hate 2 Like - Unheard MC (cuts my dj shAde)
5. Fatherhood - K.I.N.E.T.I.K.
6. How To Fish instrumental - Dela
7. All For You instrumental - 9th Wonder
8. Our Father - The BenchWarmers Clique
9. Nem - Kice Of Course
10. Setting Sun Blue Light instrumental - DJ Spinna
11. Setting Sun (Part 2) - The Unspoken Heard
12. The Cook - The Deli & SoupMakesitBetter
13. For My Father - Abdullah Powell
14. Step (The Stepfather Song - Sha Stimuli
15. When Heroes Fall - Supastition
16. What Came out of the Kaleidoscope - Sam Nabi ft. Shark and Champa
17. Der Kaligraph - Samoh, Schmero and Schulleg
18. Father's Love instrumental - Mark Spano
19. Follow Your Hear - Potatohead People
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:33 1 June 10, 2024
Gammatorium
 00:59:33  192Kbps mp3
(81.8MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 