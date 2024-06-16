Summary: 1. Dadbonics - Pro Knows Music

2. A Song for the Fathers - Skyzoo

3. Appreciate - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth

4. Hate 2 Like - Unheard MC (cuts my dj shAde)

5. Fatherhood - K.I.N.E.T.I.K.

6. How To Fish instrumental - Dela

7. All For You instrumental - 9th Wonder

8. Our Father - The BenchWarmers Clique

9. Nem - Kice Of Course

10. Setting Sun Blue Light instrumental - DJ Spinna

11. Setting Sun (Part 2) - The Unspoken Heard

12. The Cook - The Deli & SoupMakesitBetter

13. For My Father - Abdullah Powell

14. Step (The Stepfather Song - Sha Stimuli

15. When Heroes Fall - Supastition

16. What Came out of the Kaleidoscope - Sam Nabi ft. Shark and Champa

17. Der Kaligraph - Samoh, Schmero and Schulleg

18. Father's Love instrumental - Mark Spano

19. Follow Your Hear - Potatohead People