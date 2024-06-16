Summary: In a deadly dance of unbearable heat and extreme rains, people look for answers. Our guest Chris Kocher is a recovering lawyer who founded Extreme Weather Survivors. You also hear from author/activist Bill McKibben, Aaron Regunberg of Public Citizen, and Cathy Mulvey from the Union of Concerned Scientists. Then tales from massive environmental protests in Europe you never heard about, with Swedish author and Professor Andreas Malm. Tune in voices of climate sanity, this week on Radio Ecoshock.