Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
extreme weather takes its toll
Weekly Program
Chris Kocher, Bill McKibben, Cathy Mulvey, Aaron Regunberg, Andreas Malm
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2024, midnight
In a deadly dance of unbearable heat and extreme rains, people look for answers. Our guest Chris Kocher is a recovering lawyer who founded Extreme Weather Survivors. You also hear from author/activist Bill McKibben, Aaron Regunberg of Public Citizen, and Cathy Mulvey from the Union of Concerned Scientists. Then tales from massive environmental protests in Europe you never heard about, with Swedish author and Professor Andreas Malm. Tune in voices of climate sanity, this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Chris Kocher interview by Alex Smith.

McKibben, Mulvey, and Regunberg recorded June 4 virtual panel presented by Public Citizen "Criminal Prosecution of Big Oil".

Andreas Malm from 2023 Conference "The Failure Of Green Capitalism: Findings, Objections, Alternatives", held September 15, 2023.
In the Affiliates version there is break and re-intro at 30:09 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240619 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 16, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 240619 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 16, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 240619 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 16, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 