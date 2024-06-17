The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
 Bill Lupoletti
June 17, 2024, midnight
Classic zouk from the French Antilles in the 80s; the debut album by the Zawose Queens from Tanzania; LA LOM takes on Peruvian chicha; the original sound of cumbia from Colombia's Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto, who will be playing Richmond on July 19; the latest from Austin's Superfónicos; and two sets of Colombian champeta featuring a new track from Meridian Brothers and some unlikely covers
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Jocelyne Béroard | Martinique France | Sa Ki Ta La | Siwo | GD Productions | 1986
Zouk Time | Guadeloupe France | Guetho À Liso (feat. Kanda Bongo Man) | Guetho À Liso | Liso Music Production | 1987
Jacob F. Desvarieux & Georges Décimus (Kassav') | Guadeloupe France | Zouk La Sé Sèl Médikaman Nou Ni | Yélélé | Heavenly Sweetness | 2024-1984

The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Lulelule | Maisha | Real World | 2024
The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Maisha | Maisha | Real World | 2024
The Zawose Queens | Tanzania-England UK | Mapendo | Maisha | Real World | 2024

LA LOM | USA | Danza De LA LOM | Danza De LA LOM - Single | Verve | 2024
Los Wembler's De Iquitos | Perú | Sonido Amazonico | Ikaro Del Amor | Barbès | 2017
Los Blue Kings De Ñaña | Perú | El Rey Loco | La Pildorita / El Rey Loco - Single | FTA | 1973
Juaneco Y Su Combo | Perú | Vacilando Con Ayahuasca | El Gran Cacique | Infopesa | 1972

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | El Octubre Que Venía | Orgullo Colombiano | OM Producciones / Bad Vibes Good Friends | 2024
Kiko Villamizar | USA-Colombia | Todo El Mundo | Todo El Mundo | Wepa | 2022
Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | La Semilla | La Semilla - Single | Spaceflight | 2024
Grupo Fantasma | USA | Realizando | El Existential | Nat Geo Music | 2010

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mis Soledades | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024
Machuca Cumbia | Colombia | Staying Alive | Travolteando Fiebre Cumbiambera | Machuca | 1978
Grupo Abharca | Colombia | Schallcarri | Africa Llama | Caliente | 1978
Viviano Torres & Ane Swing | Colombia | Happy Embarrased | Joyas Champetuas De Todos Los Tiempos | Palenque | 2022-198x

The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | Ventana (feat. Nidia Góngora) | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2024-2016
Luis Towers | Colombia | Mamá Africa | Champeta Criolla Vol. 2: The Real Motherf*ckers Of Afrocolombian Music | Palenque | 2003
Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer | El Pico Producciones | 2015

Richmond VA USA
