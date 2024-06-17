The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Bumba Massa et Les Redoutables
CORPS A CORPS
BUMBA MASSA ET LES REDOUTABLES
Africa New Sound – 1985

3) Kosmos Moutouari
KOKOU LENGUE
ETAT CIVIL
Black Music - 1985

4) Madilu System
PARADISO
SANS COMMENTAIRE
Stern’s Africa - 1994

5) Royaume Zipompa-Pompa
PAPA NZOLA
BADABOUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2013

6) Rival Musica
SAMBALEY
SAMBALEY
Didace Production - 2000

7) Les Chics Men
PÉDRO
GROSSES AFFAIRES ! PAS À PAS
Fiit Productions - 2009

8) Baby Black Ndombe
LA ROSE
TOUR DE BABEL
iMak Entertainment - 2005

9) Oxygene
L’INGENIEUR DES PREFERENCE
CONJUGAISON
Letiok– 2015

10) Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde“
CAS GRAVE
CORRECTIONS
Kiki Productions – 2001

11) Aimelia
AFFECTION KITCHINDJA
CONSTAT
U.P.A (Unite de Productions Africaines) – 2000

12) Reddy Amisi
TED TENDAI
BAILO CANTO
Casa do Canto Entertainment – 2022

13) Didier Milla Bandjo, Nouvelle Écriture & Viva Cour de Grand
LA POMBA
AVANT-GOUT
Dadi Prouction – 1999

14) Choc Stars
PRESENCE
KELEMANI
Espera – 1980s

15) Djuna Djunana de Langa Langa Stars
GABONAISE
KO BUKANA BUKANA TE KIDIBA KOLO TO GAZEE
Rythmes et Musique – 1984

16) Lita Bembo & l’Orchestre Stukas
MUASI
LITA BEMBO LIBEKI & STUKAS BA KOLO KUANGA
Lita Bembo Productions – 1984

17) Zaiko Langa-Langa
FEMME DE PLEURE PAS
CONGO FUNK ! SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER
(KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982)
Analog Africa – 2024

