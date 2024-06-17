Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Bumba Massa et Les Redoutables

CORPS A CORPS

BUMBA MASSA ET LES REDOUTABLES

Africa New Sound – 1985



3) Kosmos Moutouari

KOKOU LENGUE

ETAT CIVIL

Black Music - 1985



4) Madilu System

PARADISO

SANS COMMENTAIRE

Stern’s Africa - 1994



5) Royaume Zipompa-Pompa

PAPA NZOLA

BADABOUM

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2013



6) Rival Musica

SAMBALEY

SAMBALEY

Didace Production - 2000



7) Les Chics Men

PÉDRO

GROSSES AFFAIRES ! PAS À PAS

Fiit Productions - 2009



8) Baby Black Ndombe

LA ROSE

TOUR DE BABEL

iMak Entertainment - 2005



9) Oxygene

L’INGENIEUR DES PREFERENCE

CONJUGAISON

Letiok– 2015



10) Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde“

CAS GRAVE

CORRECTIONS

Kiki Productions – 2001



11) Aimelia

AFFECTION KITCHINDJA

CONSTAT

U.P.A (Unite de Productions Africaines) – 2000



12) Reddy Amisi

TED TENDAI

BAILO CANTO

Casa do Canto Entertainment – 2022



13) Didier Milla Bandjo, Nouvelle Écriture & Viva Cour de Grand

LA POMBA

AVANT-GOUT

Dadi Prouction – 1999



14) Choc Stars

PRESENCE

KELEMANI

Espera – 1980s



15) Djuna Djunana de Langa Langa Stars

GABONAISE

KO BUKANA BUKANA TE KIDIBA KOLO TO GAZEE

Rythmes et Musique – 1984



16) Lita Bembo & l’Orchestre Stukas

MUASI

LITA BEMBO LIBEKI & STUKAS BA KOLO KUANGA

Lita Bembo Productions – 1984



17) Zaiko Langa-Langa

FEMME DE PLEURE PAS

CONGO FUNK ! SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER

(KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982)

Analog Africa – 2024