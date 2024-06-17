The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: June 16, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
June 17, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Bumba Massa et Les Redoutables
CORPS A CORPS
BUMBA MASSA ET LES REDOUTABLES
Africa New Sound – 1985
3) Kosmos Moutouari
KOKOU LENGUE
ETAT CIVIL
Black Music - 1985
4) Madilu System
PARADISO
SANS COMMENTAIRE
Stern’s Africa - 1994
5) Royaume Zipompa-Pompa
PAPA NZOLA
BADABOUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2013
6) Rival Musica
SAMBALEY
SAMBALEY
Didace Production - 2000
7) Les Chics Men
PÉDRO
GROSSES AFFAIRES ! PAS À PAS
Fiit Productions - 2009
8) Baby Black Ndombe
LA ROSE
TOUR DE BABEL
iMak Entertainment - 2005
9) Oxygene
L’INGENIEUR DES PREFERENCE
CONJUGAISON
Letiok– 2015
10) Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde“
CAS GRAVE
CORRECTIONS
Kiki Productions – 2001
11) Aimelia
AFFECTION KITCHINDJA
CONSTAT
U.P.A (Unite de Productions Africaines) – 2000
12) Reddy Amisi
TED TENDAI
BAILO CANTO
Casa do Canto Entertainment – 2022
13) Didier Milla Bandjo, Nouvelle Écriture & Viva Cour de Grand
LA POMBA
AVANT-GOUT
Dadi Prouction – 1999
14) Choc Stars
PRESENCE
KELEMANI
Espera – 1980s
15) Djuna Djunana de Langa Langa Stars
GABONAISE
KO BUKANA BUKANA TE KIDIBA KOLO TO GAZEE
Rythmes et Musique – 1984
16) Lita Bembo & l’Orchestre Stukas
MUASI
LITA BEMBO LIBEKI & STUKAS BA KOLO KUANGA
Lita Bembo Productions – 1984
17) Zaiko Langa-Langa
FEMME DE PLEURE PAS
CONGO FUNK ! SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER
(KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982)
Analog Africa – 2024
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:45
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
June 16, 2024
Location Recorded:
