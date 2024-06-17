The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
for women's and children's health
Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Irish Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee
June 17, 2024
The International Parliamentary Union (IPU) is an organization currently comprising 180 of the 190 national parliaments currently functioning in the world. One of their activities is ranking countries by the percentage of women in their legislative bodies. As of April 24, 2024, Rwanda still held the top spot, followed by Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico - Australia was in 32nd place - Canada, 65th. The US was tied with Iraq for 72nd place. These percentages have a lot to do with the countries' electoral systems - as Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Irish Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee explain. New Zealand was ranked in 16th place for percentage of women in Parliament, and Ireland [103rd] one hundred and third. But even at just 37%, Irish women have influence in Parliament. The two women politicians explain the special barriers that women in politics so often face, and the how and why of examples of legislative successes from their respective countries.
WINGS thanks the Inter Parliamentary Union for use of content from their podcast - under their Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. This episode of "IPU on-air" featured a dialogue between host Irish Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Chair of the IPU Advisory Group on Health, and Rt.Hon. Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chair of the Board of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health. Find the entire discussion at: https://www.ipu.org/ipu-air-conversations-about-parliamentary-action
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:58
Canada, Ireland
