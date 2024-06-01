With the Nusseirat Camp massacre and Israel's barbaric assault on Rafah, it is plain to see that the American Government's talk of "red lines" were lies from the start. The Empire continues to support Apartheid to the hilt.
Grayzone - "Was the US military involved in Israel's heinous market massacre?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V97KO4ywjg4
Grayzone - "Joe Biden has no red lines on Israeli violence" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a5sxtiNyUM
Grayzone - "Shocking contrast in captives emerging from Gaza, Israeli prisons" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf-LkyviZtY
Midnight Oil - "US Forces"
Bruce Cockburn - "If I Had a Rocket Launcher"
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/06/americas-non-existant-red-lines-on-gaza.html