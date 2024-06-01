The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR
June 17, 2024, midnight
With the Nusseirat Camp massacre and Israel's barbaric assault on Rafah, it is plain to see that the American Government's talk of "red lines" were lies from the start. The Empire continues to support Apartheid to the hilt.
Grayzone - "Was the US military involved in Israel's heinous market massacre?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V97KO4ywjg4

Grayzone - "Joe Biden has no red lines on Israeli violence"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a5sxtiNyUM

Grayzone - "Shocking contrast in captives emerging from Gaza, Israeli prisons"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf-LkyviZtY

Midnight Oil - "US Forces"

Bruce Cockburn - "If I Had a Rocket Launcher"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/06/americas-non-existant-red-lines-on-gaza.html

01:02:05 1 June 17, 2024
