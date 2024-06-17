Notes: Baaba Maal - Mbaye - Firin’ in Fouta



Pink Floyd - Cirrus Minor - MORE - French Exchange student friend’s Mom’s record collection, recorded to tape summer 1994



Ululating Mummies - The Ancients Rode Bicycles



Meshell Ndegeocello - Love Song #1 - Comfort Woman - 2003



MACKA-CHIN - Koshin (feat. TWIGY) - Chin Near Here



Mad Skillz - VA In The House - From Where???



Nightmares On Wax feat De La Soul - Keep On - Carboot Soul



Sun Ra - Space is the place excerpt



Sun Ra - Outerspaceways Incorporated - Space Is The Place Soundtrack



Johnny Osbourne - Give A Little Love



Runa Laila - Ik Mehal Tha



Himesh Reshammiya- Mujhko Yaad Satere - Phir Hira Pheri



Mariem Hassan - Kalat leili - Deseos



Barry Brown - Give Love - Coxsone’s Music City - Studio One



Leroy Sibbles - Express Yourself - Coxsone’s Music City Studio One



Sound Dimension - Mean Dub -Coxsone’s Music City Studio One



Syd Barrett - Golden Hair



Yanti Bersaudara - Lembur Kuring



Shabnam Suraya & Jonibek - Sabza Ba Naaz - Pashto Hits



Boards of Canada - Left Side Drive - Trans Canada Highway



R.D. Burman - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor Theme (Instrumental) - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor



VARIOUS ARTISTS (uncredited) - Peacock Theme (excerpt) - ORIGINAL TV THEMES - Wyncote records



Swervedriver - Sandblasted - Live at Tower Records (AUSTIN TX) - UNOFFICIAL - 1998



Eek a Mouse - Untitled - Junjo Presents A Live Session - Aces International



Edan - Making Planets - Beauty and the Beat



Soundgarden - Mind Riot - Badmotorfinger



Jane’s Addiction - Summertime Rolls - Live In Milan - 1990



~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~