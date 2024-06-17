The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2024, midnight
Baaba Maal - Mbaye - Firin’ in Fouta

Pink Floyd - Cirrus Minor - MORE - French Exchange student friend’s Mom’s record collection, recorded to tape summer 1994

Ululating Mummies - The Ancients Rode Bicycles

Meshell Ndegeocello - Love Song #1 - Comfort Woman - 2003

MACKA-CHIN - Koshin (feat. TWIGY) - Chin Near Here

Mad Skillz - VA In The House - From Where???

Nightmares On Wax feat De La Soul - Keep On - Carboot Soul

Sun Ra - Space is the place excerpt

Sun Ra - Outerspaceways Incorporated - Space Is The Place Soundtrack

Johnny Osbourne - Give A Little Love

Runa Laila - Ik Mehal Tha

Himesh Reshammiya- Mujhko Yaad Satere - Phir Hira Pheri

Mariem Hassan - Kalat leili - Deseos

Barry Brown - Give Love - Coxsone’s Music City - Studio One

Leroy Sibbles - Express Yourself - Coxsone’s Music City Studio One

Sound Dimension - Mean Dub -Coxsone’s Music City Studio One

Syd Barrett - Golden Hair

Yanti Bersaudara - Lembur Kuring

Shabnam Suraya & Jonibek - Sabza Ba Naaz - Pashto Hits

Boards of Canada - Left Side Drive - Trans Canada Highway

R.D. Burman - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor Theme (Instrumental) - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

VARIOUS ARTISTS (uncredited) - Peacock Theme (excerpt) - ORIGINAL TV THEMES - Wyncote records

Swervedriver - Sandblasted - Live at Tower Records (AUSTIN TX) - UNOFFICIAL - 1998

Eek a Mouse - Untitled - Junjo Presents A Live Session - Aces International

Edan - Making Planets - Beauty and the Beat

Soundgarden - Mind Riot - Badmotorfinger

Jane’s Addiction - Summertime Rolls - Live In Milan - 1990

~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~

Download Program Podcast
02:00:01 1 June 16, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:01  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 