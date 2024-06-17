The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
If Music Could Talk - June 16 2024
Series:
if music could talk
Subtitle:
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
dj carlito
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
June 17, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Credits:
Notes:
Baaba Maal - Mbaye - Firin’ in Fouta
Pink Floyd - Cirrus Minor - MORE - French Exchange student friend’s Mom’s record collection, recorded to tape summer 1994
Ululating Mummies - The Ancients Rode Bicycles
Meshell Ndegeocello - Love Song #1 - Comfort Woman - 2003
MACKA-CHIN - Koshin (feat. TWIGY) - Chin Near Here
Mad Skillz - VA In The House - From Where???
Nightmares On Wax feat De La Soul - Keep On - Carboot Soul
Sun Ra - Space is the place excerpt
Sun Ra - Outerspaceways Incorporated - Space Is The Place Soundtrack
Johnny Osbourne - Give A Little Love
Runa Laila - Ik Mehal Tha
Himesh Reshammiya- Mujhko Yaad Satere - Phir Hira Pheri
Mariem Hassan - Kalat leili - Deseos
Barry Brown - Give Love - Coxsone’s Music City - Studio One
Leroy Sibbles - Express Yourself - Coxsone’s Music City Studio One
Sound Dimension - Mean Dub -Coxsone’s Music City Studio One
Syd Barrett - Golden Hair
Yanti Bersaudara - Lembur Kuring
Shabnam Suraya & Jonibek - Sabza Ba Naaz - Pashto Hits
Boards of Canada - Left Side Drive - Trans Canada Highway
R.D. Burman - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor Theme (Instrumental) - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
VARIOUS ARTISTS (uncredited) - Peacock Theme (excerpt) - ORIGINAL TV THEMES - Wyncote records
Swervedriver - Sandblasted - Live at Tower Records (AUSTIN TX) - UNOFFICIAL - 1998
Eek a Mouse - Untitled - Junjo Presents A Live Session - Aces International
Edan - Making Planets - Beauty and the Beat
Soundgarden - Mind Riot - Badmotorfinger
Jane’s Addiction - Summertime Rolls - Live In Milan - 1990
~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:01
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
June 16, 2024
Location Recorded:
wrir studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:01
256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
