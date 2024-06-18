Pride Is A Party & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 06-17-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Martha-Ann Alito; Caroline Kingsbury.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 18, 2024, midnight

Summary: Caroline Kingsbury takes queer music and family to “Our House”; Pakistan authorities send a queer bar applicant to a psychiatric hospital, Chinese cops arrest a gay Taiwanese photographer for peddling “obscene” images of gay men’s lives, a U.S. federal judge strikes down Florida’s harsh restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare, but another federal judge blocks the Biden’s administration’s queer-inclusive anti-bias in education protections, a Massachusetts bully is stripped of his anti-trans T-shirt, and U.S. Justice Samuel Alito’s wife dreams of an anti-Pride “Shame” flag.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Marcos Najera, with production assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Additional material: Janis Ian. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tom Petty; Ketsa; Caroline Kingsbury.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

