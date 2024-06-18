Caroline Kingsbury takes queer music and family to “Our House”; Pakistan authorities send a queer bar applicant to a psychiatric hospital, Chinese cops arrest a gay Taiwanese photographer for peddling “obscene” images of gay men’s lives, a U.S. federal judge strikes down Florida’s harsh restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare, but another federal judge blocks the Biden’s administration’s queer-inclusive anti-bias in education protections, a Massachusetts bully is stripped of his anti-trans T-shirt, and U.S. Justice Samuel Alito’s wife dreams of an anti-Pride “Shame” flag. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Marcos Najera, with production assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Additional material: Janis Ian. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tom Petty; Ketsa; Caroline Kingsbury. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
