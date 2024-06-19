The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
How close are we coming to nuclear war?
Ray McGovern
June 19, 2024
CREDIT: Judging Freedom and Caitlin Johnstone
Ray McGovern is interviewed by Judge Andrew Napolitano on his Podcast Judging Freedom.
McGovern served as CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. His duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief. After retiring from the CIA, McGovern became a commentator on intelligence-related issues and was one of the best informed critics of the war on Iraq.

Once a week Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews the same group of progressive commentators on war and current affairs. He spoke with Ray McGovern on June 17, 2024.

You can find the video of this interview on Youtube on the channel: Judging Freedom. The title is: Ray McGovern: Dangers of Misreading Putin. And the video of the news segment on the escalation to war by NATO is on Caitlin Johnstone’s YouTube channel.

DATE: June 17/2024
CREDIT: Judging Freedom and Caitlin Johnstone

TUC_240618_ray_mcgovern_misreading_putin_on_ukraine Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 June 17, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
