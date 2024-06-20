Summary: This episode of the Global |Research News Hour is dedicated to June 21, labelled National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, a day recognizing and celebrating the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada. This episode attempts to give voice to the Indigenous people in our community and help them establish their own mechanisms in cultural practices to make it back to their non-colonized identities, and rescue their language, their knowledge and their culture from the brink of extinction,

On the show this week, is a knowledge keeper by the name of Wally Chartrand, who graciously shared the teachings he had received over the course of his life, including a common one about Sweet-grass. But this talk also references the attempts to impose cultural amnesia on a people and the positive sense of retrieving ancient ways and finally coming back home. The host this week is an Indigenous associate of mine, who goes by the spiritual name of White Thunderbird.