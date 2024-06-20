The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 437
2
Michael Welch, Wally Chartrand, White Thunderbird
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
June 20, 2024, midnight
This episode of the Global |Research News Hour is dedicated to June 21, labelled National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, a day recognizing and celebrating the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada. This episode attempts to give voice to the Indigenous people in our community and help them establish their own mechanisms in cultural practices to make it back to their non-colonized identities, and rescue their language, their knowledge and their culture from the brink of extinction,
On the show this week, is a knowledge keeper by the name of Wally Chartrand, who graciously shared the teachings he had received over the course of his life, including a common one about Sweet-grass. But this talk also references the attempts to impose cultural amnesia on a people and the positive sense of retrieving ancient ways and finally coming back home. The host this week is an Indigenous associate of mine, who goes by the spiritual name of White Thunderbird.
interview by White Thunderbird
Music: Runs with Thunder Meets Two Legs from Mesa Music Consort & Native Flute Ensemble - Native Passions from the album Eagle's Flight

Download Program Podcast
00:59:22 1 June 20, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 