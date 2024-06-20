Aggressive, progressive and impressive mix of global beats from Africa, Japan, India and Italy with debuts from WITCH, Alpha Yaya Diallo, Kevin Finseth & Asli Maj, Kiltro and Captain Planet. For your ears only on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
WITCH - Stop The Rot Tinariwen - Anemouhagh Alpha Yaya Diallo - Doye Doye CANCON Rumba Calzada - Feel The Sun CANCON Kiltro - Errasuriz Shawn Lee's Incredible Tabla Band - Inna Gadda Da Vida INST Aragehonzi - Detarame Kagura Nidi D'arac - Gocce Luisa Maita - Alento (Tejo Remix) Kevin Finseth/ Asli Maj - The Promising Gambler CANCON Taxi Kebab - Ardina Captain Planet (feat. Henry D'Arthenay) - For Sumo INST