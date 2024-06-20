The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 20, 2024, midnight
Aggressive, progressive and impressive mix of global beats from Africa, Japan, India and Italy with debuts from WITCH, Alpha Yaya Diallo, Kevin Finseth & Asli Maj, Kiltro and Captain Planet. For your ears only on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
WITCH - Stop The Rot
Tinariwen - Anemouhagh
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Doye Doye CANCON
Rumba Calzada - Feel The Sun CANCON
Kiltro - Errasuriz
Shawn Lee's Incredible Tabla Band - Inna Gadda Da Vida INST
Aragehonzi - Detarame Kagura
Nidi D'arac - Gocce
Luisa Maita - Alento (Tejo Remix)
Kevin Finseth/ Asli Maj - The Promising Gambler CANCON
Taxi Kebab - Ardina
Captain Planet (feat. Henry D'Arthenay) - For Sumo INST

59:51

World Beat Canada Radio June 22 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 June 20, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
