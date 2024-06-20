Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- The European Union passed the Nature Restoration Plan, a part of the European Green Deal- Each EU member will need to restore 20% of its land and sea ecosystems by 2030. On an edition of the program called Perspective, an interview with Pam Pearson, of the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative. The cryosphere refers to all of the frozen water on earth, including glaciers, snow and permafrost. An increase of 2 degrees C in global temperature will begin an irreversible trend to rising sea levels.



From JAPAN- Russian President Putin signed a defense pact with North Korea, with 23 articles including mutual military support and economic cooperation. China sent a delegation to South Korea with the stated goal of resolving conflicts on the Korean peninsula. The Secretary-General of NATO says they are modernizing its nuclear deterrence with new fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported an increase in the number of deployed nuclear warheads on the planet, with 90% of them in the US and Russia. 90 countries attended a Swiss international conference on peace in Ukraine- Russia was not invited, and the major countries in the global south did not sign the final communique. Ukraine passed a new military draft law which only a third of the population agrees with.



From GERMANY- More about the two-day summit in Switzerland on peace in Ukraine, with a reporter at the summit and a DW political analyst.





