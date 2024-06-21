Sonic Café with the Atomic Wavelength Transference Device, that’s the Doughboys, so welcome to the cafe, this episode is fit for King, Queen, Prince or Princess, I’m your ahh court jester Scott Clark and this is episode 394. This time the Sonic Café brings you a music mix pulled from 52 years and includes the Bangles, a great Marvin Gaye instrumental from 1972, the Jayhawks, Jungle, the instantly recognizable sound of saxophonist David Sanborn and many more including another in our series of mash ups, this time from Bill McClintock. Listen for his mix of Freeze Frame from the J Geils band mashed against Detroit Rock City from Kiss. Something he calls Freeze Frame City near the bottom of the hour. We’ve also got standup comedy from the great Gary Gulman, plus an unfortunate ad placement from 80’s. CNN broadcast. Listen for AIDS, uh you can’t buy it, but you can still get it. Ahem. All that plus some other stuff thrown in just for fun from our little café in the great Pacific Northwest, here’s some gritty, funk from 1975 from Betty Davis. This is it, the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Atomic Wavelength Transference Device Artist: The Doughboys LP: Front Street Rebels Yr: 2017 Song 2: This Is It Artist: Betty Davis LP: Nasty Gal Yr: 1975 Song 3: Walk Like An Egyptian Artist: David Spade LP: Yr: Song 4: Walk Like An Egyptian Artist: The Bangles LP: Different Light Yr. 1985 Song 5: The Greatest Smartphone Story Ever Told Artist: Gary Gulman LP: Yr: Song 6: T Plays It Cool Artist: Marvin Gaye LP: Trouble Man Yr: 1972 Song 7: Living In A Bubble Artist: The Jayhawks LP: Xoxo Year: 2020 Song 8: Truth Artist: Jungle LP: Loving In Stereo Yr: 2021 Song 9: Little Face Artist: David Sanborn LP: Hearsay Yr: 1994 Song 10: The J. Geils Band/KISS - "Freeze Frame City" Artist: Bill McClintock LP: Bill McClintock Yr: 2023 Song 11: Dare Artist: The Band Of Heathens LP: Stranger Yr: 2020 Song 12: Death Artist: Mt. Joy LP: Rearrange Us Yr: 2020 Song 13: Early Days Of The Pandemic Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: 2023 Song 14: Line Of Fire Artist: Journey LP: Departure Yr: 1980 Song 15: Something In The Air Artist: Thunderclap Newman LP: Hollywood Dream Yr: 1969 Song 16: Shine it all around Artist: Robert Plant & The Strange Sensation LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 17: All My Being Artist: Napoleon LP: Napoleon Yr: 2012
