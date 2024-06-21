The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Atomic Wavelength Transference Device
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 21, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with the Atomic Wavelength Transference Device, that’s the Doughboys, so welcome to the cafe, this episode is fit for King, Queen, Prince or Princess, I’m your ahh court jester Scott Clark and this is episode 394. This time the Sonic Café brings you a music mix pulled from 52 years and includes the Bangles, a great Marvin Gaye instrumental from 1972, the Jayhawks, Jungle, the instantly recognizable sound of saxophonist David Sanborn and many more including another in our series of mash ups, this time from Bill McClintock. Listen for his mix of Freeze Frame from the J Geils band mashed against Detroit Rock City from Kiss. Something he calls Freeze Frame City near the bottom of the hour. We’ve also got standup comedy from the great Gary Gulman, plus an unfortunate ad placement from 80’s. CNN broadcast. Listen for AIDS, uh you can’t buy it, but you can still get it. Ahem. All that plus some other stuff thrown in just for fun from our little café in the great Pacific Northwest, here’s some gritty, funk from 1975 from Betty Davis. This is it, the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Atomic Wavelength Transference Device
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Front Street Rebels
Yr: 2017
Song 2: This Is It
Artist: Betty Davis
LP: Nasty Gal
Yr: 1975
Song 3: Walk Like An Egyptian
Artist: David Spade
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Walk Like An Egyptian
Artist: The Bangles
LP: Different Light
Yr. 1985
Song 5: The Greatest Smartphone Story Ever Told
Artist: Gary Gulman
LP:
Yr:
Song 6: T Plays It Cool
Artist: Marvin Gaye
LP: Trouble Man
Yr: 1972
Song 7: Living In A Bubble
Artist: The Jayhawks
LP: Xoxo
Year: 2020
Song 8: Truth
Artist: Jungle
LP: Loving In Stereo
Yr: 2021
Song 9: Little Face
Artist: David Sanborn
LP: Hearsay
Yr: 1994
Song 10: The J. Geils Band/KISS - "Freeze Frame City"
Artist: Bill McClintock
LP: Bill McClintock
Yr: 2023
Song 11: Dare
Artist: The Band Of Heathens
LP: Stranger
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Death
Artist: Mt. Joy
LP: Rearrange Us
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Early Days Of The Pandemic
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 14: Line Of Fire
Artist: Journey
LP: Departure
Yr: 1980
Song 15: Something In The Air
Artist: Thunderclap Newman
LP: Hollywood Dream
Yr: 1969
Song 16: Shine it all around
Artist: Robert Plant & The Strange Sensation
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 17: All My Being
Artist: Napoleon
LP: Napoleon
Yr: 2012
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

